Influenced by her father’s profession, Ludington Area School District transportation director Deb Wilsey could say she has driving in her blood.
“My father was a truck driver and he made sure all of our family knew how to drive safely,” she said. “He also drove the school bus for Manistee Catholic Central for class trips. We went to Toronto, Chicago, Washington, D.C., just to name a few. It was so cool to have my dad drive. I was very proud to call him Dad.”
Wilsey was born and raised in Manistee, where she graduated from Manistee Catholic Central. She then went on to study at West Shore Community College and Baker College in Muskegon.
Wilsey was working at Little River Casino and Resort when she decided to help out at her children’s school.
“I was working at Little River Casino when I obtained my licensing to begin driving a bus,” she said. “I started in the cage, then helped open the hotel. I oversaw the shuttle buses, valet, coat check and hotel front desk.”
She stated there was a need for substitute bus drivers, so she received her license and started driving occasionally while still working full time.
“I went on to Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo from 2008 to 2016 and helped open their resort,” Wilsey said. “I oversaw the valet, coat check, shuttles and limos. We scheduled the transportation of VIPs to and from the casino and shuttles to local hotels.”
Working with students has been Wolsey’s driving force for everything she does and she stated it is the No. 1 priority for all of her drivers at LASD.
“I love watching a student’s progress from kindergarten to graduation,” she said. “Everyone in transportation loves the kids they transport like they are their own. I love my job and I hope I can continue to perform it for many years to come for Ludington Area Schools.”
Each family receiving transportation from the school is different, and Wilsey said that she takes pride in training her drivers on how to work with the different needs of students and their families.
“Students are not the same,” she said. “You need to teach, discipline and socialize with each student based on their learning level. I have the best staff. They make me want to come to work every day. I strive to help them be successful at their job and not let stressful situations interfere with their driving duties.”
Keeping students safe will always be Wolsey’s priority when it comes to transporting them from point A to point B and she said the safety rules continue to change to help her do so.
“In my area we are ever changing bus rules so they meet the needs of keeping students safe,” she said. “For instance, no smoking on the bus must now include no vaping, too. When I was in school, you would never think of smoking. Parents were stricter back when I went to school.”
Wilsey stated that working with parents can be very rewarding, yet also challenging at times.
“I wish that parents would be more supportive of the drivers and the job they perform,” she stated. “The drivers have to drive safely, monitor and supervise the students onboard. It’s a multitasking job that requires flexibility. I do enjoy knowing that the end results have helped them with their kiddos. It’s the simplest thing, like being able to transport their precious cargo to and from school and to know they are safe in our care.”
In recent years, the need for bus drivers has grown and Wilsey stated that she is starting to feel the strain of not enough staff in Ludington.
“Trying to recruit more drivers is a big hardship,” she said. “We were very fortunate to have drivers up until this year, but are now feeling the nationwide shortage here in Ludington. As my staff retires, I have no replacements to fill the open positions. Seems like we take a step forward and two steps back.”
While there are difficulties in the transportation department, there are the same issues throughout the educational system, but Wilsey stated working with the kids makes everything worth it.
“The interaction with the students is very rewarding,” she said. “Receiving a picture or a hug is a heart bursting moment. They are like a sponge. They seek knowledge and guidance. With our help, we will help them succeed.”