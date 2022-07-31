EDEN TWP. — Veterans, along with their friends and families, cruised up a long dirt driveway this weekend lined on both sides with American flags. At the end of the driveway, they passed through two large black bear statues and entered a large woodsy resort on the edge of a lake.
“Some veterans come up with stress, but they pass through those bears and feel safe,” said Garrett Veihl from the American Legion. “I’ve never ran across someone who didn’t leave inspired.”
Wilwin Lodge, a veterans retreat, hosted its annual fundraiser on Saturday which featured raffles, food provided by Boy Scout Troop 1193 and the AMVETS and music performed by the Scottville Clown Band.
This was the first year that the clown band attended this fundraiser and they were a hit. Members of the audience were brought up to play maracas and other percussion instruments as well as dance with multiple clowns. During the raffle portion of the event, the clown band also donated $1,200 to the lodge.
“They told me they never do this,” said the chairman of the lodge Duane Miller, who was very touched by the gesture from the band.
Miller said he met the president of the clown band, Herb Early, at a restaurant last year and kept up conversation with him. This summer he decided the band would be great entertainment for the fundraiser.
“I was hoping it would bring more people in,” Miller said.
His idea seemed to work as many audience members and volunteers said this was the largest crowd they’ve seen at the fundraiser before.
“There’s three times as many people here this year,” said Veihl. Veihl has been a part of the lodge for years, before it moved to Custer.
The lodge began in 2009 when businessman Robert Considine bought 600 acres of land in the Upper Peninsula northwest of Trout Lake. The history of the land had roots in the lumbering industry and so the lodge was named after early lumbermen William and Edwin Chesbourgh — forming the name Wilwin.
After a few years a mining company discovered the retreat sat on a large limestone mine. The company wanted to buy the land and mine it, but the Wilwin Lodge Board of Directors wasn’t interested. That is, until the company bought almost 1,200 acres of land in Mason County and traded properties with Wilwin Lodge.
The retreat is free for all veterans. It has a 60-acre lake surrounded by woods with cabins, space for camping and hiking trails.
“This place is for veterans from any branch anywhere in the state that needs time away,” Miller said.
The nonprofit runs off donations and this annual fundraiser. Most of the money raised at the event is from the raffle, which contained Orca coolers and tumblers, birdhouses, T-shirts, alcohol, glass wares, and more. All raffle items were donated, even the rather expensive ones such as Orca coolers, which typically cost around $235.
Scoutmaster Todd Fessenden served as chef at the event. Wilwin Lodge hosts events for the boys and girls scouts in each season, including Step Back in Time in the spring.
“Kids come from all over the state and it’s all free,” Fessenden said. “They just have to get here and bring their own gear and they can set up. It’s lots of fun.”
Fessenden and his troop have great appreciation for their charter and what it does for veterans.
“It’s paramount, this place is for vets to feel safe and let their guard down,” he said. “It’s all about (them).”
Many audience members agreed as they explained that the resort is a place for veterans, especially those with PTSD, to slowly reintegrate into society in a calm and relaxing environment. Some even reminiscence about family members and friends that may have benefitted from a program like this.
“My dad would have loved this place,” said Deborah Williamson, whose father served in World War II. “If he was alive today, he’d be here.”
“I’ve seen people here break down and cry,” said Jerry Fessenden, a U.S. Army veteran. “It’s very beneficial.”