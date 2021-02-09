PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Outgoing Mason County Veterans Affairs Officer James Wincek gave a report of his office while introducing his replacement at the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
Wincek is with the office until the end of the month, and he’s passing the baton to John Cotton. Cotton, a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring to Mason County with his wife.
“He has an above average knowledge of the (Veterans Affairs) system. This is sort of my baby, (but) I can tell you, I have do doubt that John is going to take this to the next level,” Wincek said. “I’m very comfortable that he’s going to do good stuff for Mason County.”
Cotton said he was at one time an instructor at Leavenworth, Kansas, and he looked forward to working within the office.
“I’ve got some really big shoes to fill,” Cotton said. “I’ve worked with Jim for about two weeks. What he’s done in two years in standing up program, it took a lot of thought and hard work. He has stood up a really good program.”
Wincek said his office has served 178 veterans in Mason County with multiple services with 123 of those entering into services through the VA. In all, Wincek said there are 2,400 veterans in Mason County.
Some of the work the veterans affairs office does includes getting discharge documents from the U.S. Department of Defense as well as medical records. Wincek the discharge paperwork is critical for veterans as they seek benefits.
Once veterans have their discharge document in hand, Wincek said he can assist veterans pursue benefits to help in working with disabilities that were received via their service to the armed forces. The office also assists with health care applications, assisting low-income veterans, widows and property tax abatement.
Through the office’s work, Wincek said partnerships have grown. He said partnership is a coalition between the veterans’ office, the Mason County Soldiers and Relief Fund, the Mason County Veterans Endowment Fund and Help Ministries.
“We have been able to create some really good partnerships in the community,” Wincek said.
Building on those partnerships in the future is something Wincek would like to see carry forward with Cotton in charge.
“I found that’s a lot of good things in the county, but it’s not all coordinated. There’s no synergy,” Wincek said.
Wincek said there was a planned discussion with 65 organizations for October 2020, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes that perhaps the discussion by those groups with the intention of assisting veterans can happen this fall.
“I have received so much support and this program has received so much support make sure who much appreciated and get this program up and running,” Wincek said, citing specific thanks to Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky, former Board Chair Chuck Lange and current Board Chair Janet Andersen.
Incompatible offices approval
The board, on a 5-2 vote with commissioners Gary Castonia and Nick Krieger dissenting, approved the ability of Robert Allard to both serve on the Mason County Board of Public Works while also working for the drain commission.
The Incompatible Offices Act allows individuals who live in a county with 40,000 or fewer residents to serve in capacities that would have a conflict of interest — if approved by the overseeing body. Krieger was concerned with some of the interpretations he saw in regard to the act, and he said it was not a reflection of Allard. Commissioner Lew Squires said he believed Allard could do both without any issues.
Technology upgrades
The county board approved several resolutions that allow for upgrades to the technology used by the county. The board allowed for a new phone system to be installed, a new file and print server for the computer network and switches.
In a request from the treasurer’s office, new monitors were also approved for purchase.
Appointments
The county board appointed several citizens to various boards. Those appointments included;
• Scott Biggs was appointed to the Mason County Hospital Finance Authority Board.
• Chuck Lange was appointed to the Mason County Planning Commission. Megan Tresnak was the only other person to apply for the position.
• Tom Trenner was appointed as a fire representative alternate to the Mason-Oceana Board of Directors.