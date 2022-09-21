No one was arrested after several windows were smashed during a break-in at the vacant Foster Elementary School Monday night.
Exterior classroom windows were broken on the west side, southeast and northeast corners, as well as interior library windows.
A stairwell was also packed with turned-over classroom chairs.
Ludington Police Department responded to the building shortly before 8 p.m., but a K-9 unit found no one inside.
Two bikes were found near the front entrance and taken back to the police department.
The police report, obtained via Freedom of Information Act request, says the case is considered inactive due to a lack of leads.
“If parents are missing a kid’s bike, they should probably talk to the Ludington police, because we’d sure like to talk to them, too,” said Nate Gillette, whose development company is converting the school into a residential complex.
“We’re trying to preserve this building, and the more that it’s vandalized … the harder it is for us to accomplish that,” he said. “Please, parents, tell your kids this is not a place to play. This is not a place to vandalize. We’re trying to turn this back into something the community can be proud of.”
The break-in, which is at least the second since the school closed late last year, has motivated its owners to boost security.
Till now, one camera monitored the outside of the building. More cameras will be added, Gillette said.
He also said police will patrol the school more frequently, but Interim Police Chief Steve Wietrzykowski did not reply to a request to confirm that.
“If anybody spots anything out of the ordinary, they should certainly call the police as soon as possible,” Gillette said.
Gillette said a spring break-in saw a front-door handle broken, “a lot of spray painting” and “throwing chairs around.”
During a walk through the building Wednesday, the Daily News saw halls littered with torn books and papers, obscene graffiti throughout and a paint bucket overturned in a supply closet.
As for how long the building will remain in this state, Gillette said “we’re pushing this thing along as fast as we can.”
The property is to be considered to be rezoned at next week’s City Council meeting.
After that, the developers can apply for a site plan review for their proposed 38-unit multi-family complex, with two new seven-unit buildings across the street to the south.
Foster was sold, along with three other local schools, leading to the opening of the consolidated Ludington Elementary School this year.