The storm that knocked out power around Mason County late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning saw winds as high as 56 mph, but the wind direction also changed drastically in a span of about four to five hours.
The Ludington weather buoy in Lake Michigan recorded a wind speed of 9.7 mph at 10 p.m. with a wind gust of 15.65 mph out of the south, according to statistics hosted on the National Oceana and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website. At 10:10 p.m., a sustained wind speed of 26.8 mph was recorded out of the west-southwest. Ten minutes later, winds were recorded at 24.6 mph with a gust of 38 mph out of the west-northwest.
The winds shifted to from the northwest, then north, northeast, east, southeast, back east and then south between 10:40 p.m. Tuesday and 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.
The Ludington weather station recorded a wind gust of 56.4 mph at 10:12 p.m. out of the west, and another gust at 39.13 mph six minutes later. That station also recorded a similar change of wind direction between 10:06 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The weather station at Big Sable Point did not record a wind speed at 10:10 p.m. At 10 p.m., it recorded a wind gust of 19.68 mph out of the south. Twenty minutes later, the station recorded a wind speed of 26.3 mph and a wind gust of 47.18 mph. It also noted the change in wind directions over four to five hours.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Grand Rapids posted on Facebook that the public should expect two rounds of storms Wednesday. At 10:46 a.m., the NWS stated both rounds could produce severe weather. The first round was expected to move across West Michigan between noon and 4 p.m. The second round is expected to drop from the northwest in the mid to late evening.
"There is still some uncertainty as to how each round of storms will evolve," the service stated, urging people to follow the service on Facebook. "The most likely threat from severe storms (Wednesday) will be damaging winds. The storms could cause additional power outages, and possibly prolong current outages."