Stacie Wagner | daily news photos
The high winds overnight Thursday and into the day toppled trees around Mason County including off of Sherman Street and Jackson Road in Ludington. The facade to the plaza east of Nelson Road on U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township also was damaged by the high winds. Consumers Energy’s power outage map indicated at 8:45 p.m., Thursday, indicated a few outages with the largest being a portion of Summit Township along Morton Road another area in Grant Township along Quarter Line Road. Great Lakes Energy was reporting 7.03 percent or 516 people without power in Mason County.