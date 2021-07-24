VICTORY TWP. — Mud flew with every step forward for more than 200 participants who took part in Saturday’s sixth annual Muddy Fox Trot obstacle course race sponsored by West Shore Community College.
Runners were meet with high humidity and strong winds with temperatures in the mid-70s while they ran crawled and jumped their way through miles of water and muddy obstacles.
Scott Sturgill, who was a first-time participant, said he really had a good time. Sturgill’s favorite obstacle?
“My favorite obstacle was any that had a water feature,” he said. “Those were the ones that cooled you down.”
Sturgill said he learned about the Muddy Fox Trot from a flier posted in the WSCC Recreation Center where he has been working out.
“I came out today because I have just gotten back into running, and I have done an obstacle course prior to this one and it looked like it would be a good time.”
The participants seemed to be happy to just be outside taking part in family activities again, as many of those who signed up did so with friends and family.
WSCC President Scott Ward was happy to see all of the people out on the college grounds Saturday.
“I was ecstatic to see everyone out today,” Ward said. “I would expect we will see somewhere around 400 people out here today between the racers and spectators.”
Ward said the Muddy Fox Trot was started back in 2015 as a community activity and to see the number Saturday, especially following a year away because the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was promising.
Ward, who has participated in the race every year since its inception, said his favorite obstacle is the Muddy Mogul.
“We will see how it goes this year,” he said. “As I get older the course seems to get longer.”
Julie Page-Smith said one of the new obstacles this year is called Fire Hydrant Alley, but the ones everyone looks forward two are the Mudslide, Mud Moguls and the Army Crawl at the finish line.
Ryan Higley, who finished first in the first heat of the day said the course was difficult this year. He has taken part in the event the past three years.
“I enjoyed the course,” he said. “I enjoy the course a lot better when it is a little misty and rainy out because it cools you down.”
Higley’s sister, Grace, thought the course their year was really fun.
“It was a little slippery out there today,” she said.
Nevin Slater, of Custer, was sure it was going to rain.
“Getting muddy is the best part of the course.”
Slater said his favorite obstacle is the final one where participants have to crawl their way through mud and water to cross the finish line.