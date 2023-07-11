To a captain, conditions were not ideal for the first day of the two-day Big Boys Tournament on Tuesday as 32 boats competed in the first event of the Ludington Offshore Classic and just three catching the 12-fish limit on day one.
“Conditions were very rough. It was a grind,” said Steve Walker, a member of the crew of Flat Out. “We had about a two hour period where it was really slow. We thought about moving but decided to stay and grind it out where we were and had a really good period where we hit really nice fish. It just panned out for us.”
Flat Out started out fishing in Ludington and then moved north of Manistee, according to Walker.
“Today we were fishing between 85 and 100 feet of water,” he said.
He said they targeted kings early and then went lake trout fishing.
Walker said the crew has fished this tournament prior to this year and will participate in many of the week-long events.
“This tournament is unbelievable. It is one of the better tournaments on the circuit,” Walker said.
Flat Out is currently in first place following day one with a 12 fish total weighing in at 129.60 pounds. The Big Boys tournament resumes today
Flat Out has a slight lead over Tail Chaser who also caught their 12 fish weighing just more than 120.3 pounds.
“The fishing was tough,” said Jason Waite of OFishL Business. “It started out nice this morning but then with the wind it built up big, there were 3- to 4-foot seas, which made fishing a little tougher. It was good this morning but slowed in the afternoon.”
At times winds speeds reached 15 mph with winds gusting to 22 mph around 12:30 p.m., according to the Mason County Airport.
The crew did not quite get their 12 fish limit but weighed in 10 fish and are currently sitting in fifth place.
Brooks Rodino of In-U-Endo, out of Grand Haven, said conditions on Lake Michigan were terrible.
“The boat would be going one way but our lines would be going the other way,” he said. “It made it really difficult to keep the line straight.”
Rodino said they fished south on the first day of the tournament.
“We were looking to pick up anything that was biting,” he said. “Yes, early kings are important but we ended up hitting a king at the end of the day.”
Rodino said this is his favorite tournament of fish.
“We call it Christmas in the summertime. It is always something that you look forward to and the competition that is here,” Rodino said. “The best boats on the lake come to Ludington. We are all doing the same thing but in our own different ways, which makes for a fun competitive spirit.”
Brandy Miller, president of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County, was very excited to get the tournament under way on Tuesday.
“Our committee works the better part of the year planning for it,” she said “When we get a good start like today, it sets the tone for the week. It looks like there were some good-sized fish caught today.”
The top five teams from day one will have their catch weighed on the stage at the Waterfront Amphitheater on Wednesday.