With February’s count day in the rearview, school board officials at Mason County Central will spend some time going over the enrollment and discussing what it means for school-aid funds.
The board will convene at 7 p.m. Monday at the MCC High School library.
The packet for the meeting states that Superintendent Jeff Mount will update the board about the district’s unofficial winter enrollment. Winter enrollment will account for 10% of next year’s school aid for the district now that Michigan public schools are back to the 90%-10% model. Last year, the state pivoted to a “superblend” formula used in 2020-21 to offset statewide enrollment decreases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCC counted a total of 1,180 students on Feb. 9. That’s the lowest the district’s February count has been in at least 15 years, according to trend data provided by Mount’s office.
While enrollment figures do seem to be trending downward, the drop-off between the fall and winter counts —17 students from October 2021 to February 2022 — was the lowest it’s been in just as long.
Mount previously told the Daily News there’s always a slight decrease between fall and winter counts. He attributed that in part to the migrant-student population, which is smaller than it’s been in the past but still substantial enough to affect count.
Another contributing factor, Mount said, is high school seniors at risk of not graduating being moved to MCC’s Spartan Academy for additional help. The Spartan Academy is funded separately, so while those students are still technically part of the district, their presence doesn’t count toward school-aid-determining enrollment figures.
Mount said a small number of students could have been lost to virtual learning options.
BOND UPDATE
Mount will share updated information about MCC’s ongoing bond project, which was officially approved by the board and sent to county clerks in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties during the first week of February.
The bond will appear on the May 3 ballot, asking voters to approve an additional 1.95 mills in order to generate about $33.6 million over no more than 25 years for various facilities, technology, security and infrastructure upgrades.
During Monday’s meeting, Mount will share the now-live website, www.mccbond.com, and other informational materials the school district will use to get the word out to voters as campaigning heats up.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider filling two coaching positions for the high school.
Principal Jeff Tuka and Athletic Director Tim Genson are recommending April Gajeski as girls varsity soccer coach and Shaun Reed as the junior varsity baseball coach.
Mount will provide an update on school-associated COVID-19 cases and discuss the recent trends of the virus in the region.
As of Wednesday, MCC has had 219 confirmed cases since the start of the school year. The most recent was one high school student on Feb. 15.
During the 2020-21 school year, the district had a total of 54 school-associated cases.
There will be an update on mid-year student assessments, including MAPS-NWEA data to measure growth for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and PSAT/SAT assessments for the high school.
The school board will also go into closed session to begin the superintendent evaluation process using the six-domain rubric designed by the Michigan Association of School Boards.