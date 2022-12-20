Marking the rebirth of the sun, winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, occurring today at 4:48 p.m.
Though some may only think it marks the longest night of the year, others have different interpretations of the winter solstice and ways to celebrate it.
“From a scientific perspective, the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and each day following it will be slightly longer, until we reach the summer solstice,” stated Sarah Montgomery-Richards, former Ludington resident and author of the e-textbook, “A Student’s Introduction to World Religions.”
“The precise days and times of these events vary, however the winter solstice is usually marked between December 20-22 on our modern calendars.”
Montgomery-Richards graduated from Ludington High School in 1999 and went on to study comparative religion at Western Michigan University then received her masters in interfaith action from Claremont Lincoln University (CLU). She is currently a doctoral candidate in Maryville University’s higher education leadership program.
She holds adjunct faculty roles at Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), CLU and Adrian College and she has co-lead NMC students on study abroad trips to Ireland and India and has backgrounds in world religions, myth and ritual, classical theories of religion, international education and the use of various educational technologies.
“People have celebrated the winter solstice for a variety of reasons,” Montgomery-Richards said. “Ancient peoples observed the quiet celestial drama with great anticipation, awaiting the return of the sun. This was a time to gather and celebrate the spring to come, in keeping with the customs of their location.
“Modern peoples mark this celebration for different reasons as well. Some use this time as an opportunity to acknowledge their connection with the natural world. Others celebrate because of a personal connection they feel to the spiritual significance their ancestors placed on this time.”
Celebrations and customs of winter solstice can stem from ancient or modern day perspectives and are usually nature based. Montgomery-Richards stated that no matter what your beliefs are, anyone can part in winter solstice traditions.
“Some ancient customs included bonfires, feasting, dancing, singing, the use of evergreens, and the building of monuments like Newgrange in Ireland (Newgrange is a Neolithic monument that was designed to capture the sun’s rays around the winter solstice),” she said. “Modern celebrations draw upon these ancient traditions, reviving some and creating some newly inspired.
“Celebrations might have different names like Yule and some individuals might use this time to honor gods and goddesses, as well as a variety of natural spirits and ancestors. This is a moment in the year that everyone, regardless of their personal spiritual, religious, atheist or agnostic path, can pause in gratitude for their blessings and in hope for the year to come.”
One thing that many different religions and cultures share with the winter solstice is the idea of light and/or enlightenment, to celebrate new things to come.
“Celebrations like the winter solstice can also provide us with the opportunity to think of what we have in common with our human cousins from around the world,” Montgomery-Richards said. “The lights of Hanukkah are lit right now, honoring the triumph of light in the darkness. Christians are lighting Advent candles, bringing evergreens into their homes and are preparing to celebrate the birth of the son of God. Buddhists marked Bodhi Day earlier this month, a commemoration of the enlightenment of the historical Buddha. And modern Pagans are preparing feasts, lighting Yule logs and candles and setting intentions for the year to come. ‘Light’ is the message.
“When someone like me chooses to say ‘Happy Holidays,’ it is not to dismiss someone else’s holiday, it is because I see the light in the beautiful tapestry of ways it is celebrated, to the exclusion of none. The winter solstice is for everyone. Just being fully present in nature can be a simple, meaningful experience.”