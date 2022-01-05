Last week the Ludington Department of Public Works employees were collecting leaves along city street curbs. On Wednesday, crews were plowing snow.
Mason County began Wednesday with a winter storm warning that started at 4 a.m., and it was expected to expire at 7 a.m., Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.
Joe Stickney, supervisor for Ludington’s DPW, said his crew was prepared for the winter event.
“I didn’t really now what would happen in the night so we chose not to come in at 2 a.m. like we normally would,” he said, “which I think was a good move because there wasn’t a lot that happened overnight.”
Stickney said that left his drivers available for the day on Wednesday.
The snow and winds picked up around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and drivers were out clearing snow and putting down sand at the intersections. The plow drivers were out until 4 p.m.
Stickney said if it gets really bad, the plan was for drivers to come back in to clean things up around the city.
“We will be back in at 2 a.m. with a full crew Thursday morning and plow throughout the night,” he said. “I think the winter storm is supposed to be done by early Thursday morning. If that is the case, depending how bad it gets throughout the night, we might have to stay and put in more than a standard shift. We normally go home at 10 a.m., but we may have to stick around a little longer and touch this up a bit.”
Stickney said on Wednesday he had five guys out plowing and a couple of guys out taking down Christmas decorations throughout the city.
Stickney said the priority is to keep the state trunklines open — Ludington Avenue, James Street and Lakeshore Drive — and then crews will work on clearing the city main streets.
“We will be out sanding and salting the intersections so that people can stop and start again,” he said.
Stickney said motorist can help out the plow drivers by giving them room when they are out plowing.
He said there are times when plow drivers need to back up at intersections, and if motorists get to close, the plow drivers might not see them.
Stickney said the winter, so far, has been pretty light. The department was out to salt streets less than half dozen times.
When not DPW is not plowing snow, their duties turn to activities like tree trimming and removal.
“In the winter is when we cut our trees, and if there are trees that need to be removed, we will work on that,” he said. “We also work on any maintenance stuff that comes up, work on repairing barricades or anything like that.”
Stickney said when crews are not out plowing, it gives them a nice break to get caught up on some of those other things.