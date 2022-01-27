It’s time to get out the ice skates and dust off the running shoes as the annual Pentwater Winterfest is right around the corner.
Something a little different this year is the Pentwater virtual Polar Dip, which will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and continue though the end of Winterfest activities on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The rules for the Polar Dip are simple, according to the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce: Get cold, be safe and don’t forget to document it.
“You can take the virtual dip anytime from Feb. 1 through Feb. 19,” the chamber stated in a message on its website. “Whether you’re running into Lake Michigan, dipping into an ice-cold bath or adding a bucket of ice water to your favorite TikTok dance, the opportunities are endless. Make sure to take a photo or video and share your virtual dip on social media.”
Participants are asked to use the hashtag #PolarDipPTW so the chamber can find their videos.
The Polar Dip will raise funds for organizations in Pentwater, according to Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator, Ashlyn McDonald.
“People that raise more than $50 will receive a Polar Dip shirt,” McDonald said.
The other new event at Winterfest will include the Winter Farmers Market to be held during the second weekend.
McDonald said it will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church at 82 S. Hancock St.
Other than the addition of the virtual Polar Dip, Winterfest will be in-person and held over two weekends throughout the Pentwater area.
Winterfest opens on Friday Feb. 11, with some activities that include ice skating at the rink located at North End Park, with rentals available during chamber business hours.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the events kick off early with the annual Snowman Scram 5k and 1-mile fun run, which benefits the Pentwater High School cross-country teams. The fun run starts at 11 a.m followed by the 5k. The start and finish line are located at the bus barn/track at the school.
People can register at runsignup.com/Race/MI/Pentwater/SnowmanScram1MileFunRunand5KRace. Th registration fee is $20 for the fun run and $30 for the 5k
McDonald said there will be sledding all day on the Village Green and Pentwater Pathways will be open for cross-country skiing.
The Oceana Cross Country Ski Association will be on hand with its adult and children’s ski equipment. The ski equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
All children must be accompanied by an adult who will assist them in putting on equipment and skiing with them. The trailhead and parking area is located at Railroad Ave. and Jackson Road, 1 mile from Long Bridge Road.
McDonald said many locals and visitors look forward to a fun couple of weekends with many activities for all to enjoy.
“Many of Winterfest’s activities are outdoors and COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place for indoor events,” she said. “We look forward to supporting our local shops and restaurants throughout Winterfest weekends.”
The fun continues on Saturday, Feb. 19 with the 12th annual Ryan Williams Perch Fishing Tournament with registration from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Pentwater Convenience Center or Port View.
The fee is $10 per adult or $5 for children age 15 or younger. There will cash prizes for first, second and third places. Weigh-in is at Port View no later than 4 p.m.
There will also be a poker run at the Pentwater galleries and stores, the best hand at the end of the day will win a gift basket from participating merchants, according to the chamber.
Ice-skating will continue at the ice skating rink at North Face Park.
Both Saturday and Sunday are the Michigan Department of Natural Resources free fishing weekend.