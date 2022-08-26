“A huge bonus.”
That’s how Rob Splane, city manager in Hart, described $2.9 million the city just got from the state.
That grant, matched by the same amount from the city, will be used to increase the amount of water that can flow through Hart’s wastewater treatment plant.
The grant is expected to create 75 jobs, retain 425 and generate $2 million in private investment, according to a state press release.
Splane said it’s the first time the city has invested in the plant, called Hart BioPure, in about 20 years.
And expanding the plant’s capacity will also boost the potential for the area’s food processing companies, which are sending more wastewater than ever to the plant.
Ninety-eight percent of what goes through the plant is wastewater generated by those companies — by washing off fruits and vegetables, for example, according to Splane.
The city will embark this year on a $9.5 million series of projects to upgrade and safeguard the plant, which it hopes to wrap up by early 2024.
Splane said the rest of the projects not grant-funded — totaling about $3.7 million — will be borrowed from the state and paid back by the plant’s users, which are mostly food processors.
Work begins this fall with ground breaking on a replacement of the force main, a single pipe that connects Hart to the plant about a mile east.
The force main is a “single point of failure” that is “very aged past its life expectancy,” Splane said.
“If there was a critical failure on that,” he said, “it would shut down the whole operation.”
The growth of several area food processors has taken up all the extra capacity the plant once had, Superintendent Paul Cutter wrote to Hart City Council earlier this year.
“At this point I feel very challenged … to keep control of our processes,” he wrote.
Aaron Fletcher, controller at frozen vegetable processor Michigan Freeze Pack, said the company is “optimistic” about the upcoming projects.
“Our processes use a lot of water,” he said. “The wastewater facility’s capacity definitely weighs into decisions on what to do and how much to do.”
He said more capacity means more opportunities for employment at Michigan Freeze Pack, and may also mean the company could operate on “closer to a year-round basis.”
Splane cited Seneca Foods, the owner of local cherry producer CherryMan, as another firm that could benefit directly from increased capacity.
Five days a week, Seneca Foods sends two trucks of excess waste that Hart BioPure can’t handle to another plant, he said.
“We’re going to be able to keep those trucks off the road,” Splane said. “It’ll help with environmental impact from some of the processing in Hart.”
Dirk Williams, director of cherry operations at Gray & Company, a subsidiary of Seneca Foods that owns CherryMan, declined to comment, citing a company policy.
Splane emphasized that while “a lot of smaller cities and towns don’t have the ability to apply for grants like this … grants like this can be applied for as a collaborative effort between several communities.”
“In this day and age, the government is letting funds more than it ever has before,” he said. “It’d be nice to see more of our small towns capitalize on that.”