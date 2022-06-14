With the state’s announcement Saturday that it would be lifting its month-long ban on bird and poultry exhibitions, the Western Michigan Fair Association is tentatively planning to have live shows during fair week.
That’s according to WMFA spokesperson Marcia Hansen.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development implemented the ban on May 10 to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
Hansen told the Daily News the fair board met Monday to discuss its next steps. After more than a month of bracing for a fair that would utilize proxies for display and photos for poultry sales, MDARD’s announcement was “definitely timely” from a planning perspective, she said.
“At this point, we’ll be one of the few fairs that will have a live exhibit,” Hansen said.
She said the Western Michigan Fair, slated for Aug. 9-13, has the “benefit” of being held later in the summer.
MDARD’s ban stipulated that exhibitions would be in effect until 30 days passed without a new HPAI case in the state. As of Saturday, no new cases had been detected among wild birds or poultry flocks.
But Hansen said that “could change at a moment’s notice.”
“If birds in other areas of Michigan are identified as having this virus and they shut it down, that would impact us,” she said. “And we would have to get off the fence (and make a decision).”
The WMFA does have contingencies in place should new cases arise.
Because the timeline for the fair is so late in the season, Hansen said the WMFA hadn’t seriously considered implementing those back-up plans, but if new HPAI cases are detected, that would force the fair board’s hand.
For now, though, the Western Michigan Fair is planning to move forward with traditional poultry shows and sales.