With increases to fees associated with Ludington’s rental inspection program, officials hope to bring the program into financial equilibrium.
The program that the city hoped would pay for itself has instead cost thousands of dollars every year except 2019, according to budget worksheets dating back to 2017.
The city council voted Monday to raise the cost of registering a unit by $5, double the inspection fee to $100 and increase some other program fees.
The program is running on a $13,573 net loss this year, according to the worksheets. It also operated in the red for two years before fees were raised in 2018.
While the 2018 fee hike helped net $19,700 when many units had to re-register the following year, the program has since dipped back into the negative due to a combination of factors, Community Development Director Heather Tykoski said.
“It just doesn’t pay for itself anymore,” Tykoski said. “And I can’t pinpoint exactly one thing or one reason why.”
Expenses have inflated from $28,580 in 2017 to a projected $48,800 the next year. Over the years, much of that increase has been attributable to “normal, mundane” expenses like rising postage and paper costs, Tykoski said.
“Everything increases every year,” she said.
However, since the last time the fees were raised, the city has hired a full-time building inspector. Inspections had previously been made through an independent contractor.
The volume of inspections was greater than the contractor could handle, City Manager Mitch Foster said, as they only worked on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
With a salaried building inspector, more time can be spent on the clock inspecting the city’s growing number of rental units, Tykoski said. The program currently tracks about 1,575 units, and it takes about an hour to complete an inspection and associated paperwork, Building Inspector Shaun Reed said.
“Now that we have two paid staff people taking care of this … that has changed how that program functions,” Tykoski said.
Budget worksheets show $10,000 has been spent on contract services each year. Next year, with the contractor off the payroll, salary expenses are projected to jump nearly $30,000.
The jump accounts for only part of Reed and Rental Inspection Clerk Virginia Ruiz’s salaries, as some of their hours are devoted to other tasks, Foster said.
Reed’s role combines inspections with building permits, code enforcement and blight elimination. Ruiz’s role has existed since before Reed was hired, Tykoski said.
Reed said his new status as a salaried city worker did not spur the fee increases.
“I’m not paid as a full-time rental inspector,” Reed said. “That might be an argument if I was a 40-hour-a-week, full-time rental inspector, but my responsibilities are split.”
For each rental unit in the city, landlords must pay the $25 registration fee and the $100 inspection fee every three years. Those fees combined amount to about $3.47 per month per unit.
City Councilor John Terzano, who chairs the committee that drafted the fee increases, said he’s “sure that most landlords will push that cost over to their tenants.” But he believes it’s necessary to avoid “horror stories” like apartments with broken windows, no ventilation, no electricity and other deficiencies.
If the fee increases result in significant rent hikes, it’s because landlords are price-gouging, said Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
“While it may seem like a huge increase on paper … it’s really not that much of an increase,” Tykoski said.
Linda O’Brien, who manages 65 units inspected by Ludington, said rent increases resulting from the raised fees will be a drop in the bucket in the face of rents already on the rise.
“I can see owners saying we need to raise the rent, but that has been a conversation anyway,” O’Brien said. “It’s just supply and demand. The demand is so high, so the rents are going up anyway.”
Jamie Loney said he was the only landlord who attended the committee meeting where the fees were drafted. He walked away convinced that “the reality of it” was that the fees needed to be raised.
“There’s paperwork. There’s bookwork. There’s landlords that have to be called,” Loney said. “Fifty bucks is not going to cover that.”
Officials have said the program’s fees were raised because the program couldn’t fund itself. Reed said general fund dollars have often been pulled into the program.
O’Brien said she can “see the reasoning behind” the inspection fee hike, but questioned the timetable.
“Doubling it all at once is extreme,” said O’Brien.
Foster highlighted the fact that the increase amounts to about an additional $1.50 per month and said it was an appropriate fee.
“We are in line with other communities, and none of these costs or the increased fees will go to anything other than paying for the rental inspection program,” Foster said.
Manistee’s inspection program has a $90 inspection fee and $40 registration fee.