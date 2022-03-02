A hurdle was taken out of the path of a proposed shipping container-based eatery last night at the Planning Commission meeting.
Commissioners rezoned the empty lot north of Pomorski’s Tavern from residential to commercial use, clearing the way for the “container unit restaurant” planned by tavern owner John Kelley.
The parcel was zoned for commercial use until the early 1990s, according to Zoning Administrator Shaun Reed. It can be zoned back that way now because it is bordered by other commercial uses, according to Community Development Director Heather Tykoski.
In an interview, Kelley said he plans to put one or two shipping containers there and invite entrepreneurs to sell food out of them. The containers could be outfitted with stairs and seating on top to overlook Pere Marquette Lake, he said.
Kelley said the idea was inspired by restaurants in Muskegon partially made of shipping containers: Nipote’s Italian Kitchen and The Deck, a beachside bar and live music spot.
He hopes his own shipping container business will draw summertime traffic to the south side of town, easing the congestion at downtown restaurants and attracting more attention to the Fourth Ward.
“We’re just trying to take a little load off from the downtown area … because they’re so packed,” Kelley said. “Hopefully we can share in on some of the benefits of the tourist industry down at that end of town.”
He said anyone worried about the shipping containers as an eyesore should rest assured that his eatery will be easy on the eyes.
“You can really doll them up,” Kelley said. “Go online and look at one before you judge it. There’s some fantastic looking ones.”
Special land use requests
Commissioners also approved a special land use request allowing the demolition and rebuilding of 302 N. Rowe St., a blighted house with three apartments in it.
The house is in a zone that allows only two families to live there, so a special land use permit is required to rebuild it for three tenants.
One resident spoke during the public hearing expressing concern that allowing three units there would set a precedent and endanger the character of the neighborhood.
Commissioner John Kreinbrink explained that the three units would have been allowable after undergoing an additional process, and allowing it now was a time-saving measure.
Commissioner Cory Rickett also explained that the action would not set a precedent, as each special land use situation is “treated individually” and not based on precedent.
They also approved a special land use request allowing an attached garage on the east side of the home at 706 N. Rowe St.
Other business
The commission held the second public hearings for ordinances streamlining building height requirements and loosening the rules for home-based businesses.
Under the new ordinances, building height would be regulated only with measurements in feet, not feet and stories. Home-based businesses would be able to occupy 20% of the main house and 100% of accessory buildings.
Both ordinances are headed to Ludington City Council for approval.