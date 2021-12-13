Ludington native Adam Wolfe took home a medal in the 2021 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships, held at the Indian Wells Tennis Center in California during the weekend.
Wolfe and his doubles partner Ben Kahlon took the bronze medal, finishing third in the men’s skill/age doubles 4.5:19-plus division on Saturday.
Wolfe and Kahlon qualified for the national tournament by winning the Beer City Open tournament in Grand Rapids held in July.
Wolfe has been playing with his partner for about a year-and-a-half, after the two met in Kahlon’s hometown of Traverse City.
Because Wolfe’s pickleball rating is high, he has to travel to places like Traverse City or Grand Rapids to find competition comparable to his or higher.
Wolfe has played with or against Kahlon in the past and the two decided to team up for one tournament.
Things went so well with that tournament, that the two have continued as doubles partners, according to Wolfe.
“Playing together just clicked,” he said. “We won seven or eight tournaments together throughout Michigan and Indiana.”
This past weekend was the first time Wolfe has played at the nationals, and he said the competition was fierce.
“Nationals is a level on its own,” he said. “The competition is far better than I have ever faced.”
Nationals was top-notch in every aspect — from the facilities and players to how it’s run, according to Wolfe.
Wolfe said the competition was a double-elimination tournament in which Wolfe and Kahlon came out of the losers’ bracket to place third and take home the bronze medal.
They learned that they were up to the task of competing at the national level.
“There are a lot of great players here,” Wolfe said. “I think this helps us to know that we belong here.”
Wolfe and Kahlon will continue to play doubles together but plan to move up and play in the 5.0:19-plus division.
Wolfe hopes to come back to the national tournament and compete in a few years. He said he’s enjoyed the ride this year and will continue to work hard at his craft.
Wolfe said he has always enjoyed athletics and he sees pickleball as something that he can play and compete at for the next 30 to 40 years.
“Pretty much everybody in the sport of pickleball is down to earth and fun,” he said. “At the same time, I am also able to play with my mom and have family time.”
Wolfe said his mother introduced him to the game of pickleball three or four years ago. Prior to that, he said he’d played the game a few times in gym class, but did not know how popular it was, or that it was becoming a national fixture.
“I thought it was a game that retired people played,” he said.
Wolfe feels differently about the game, but he still says he plays to have fun.