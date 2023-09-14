An area woman was found guilty by a jury on 10 embezzlement charges and a charge of commingling Thursday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 36, was convicted of eight felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a felony count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $200 or more but less than $1,000, a misdemeanor count of embezzlement of a vulnerable adult less than $200. The commingling of a funds was a felony, too.
The case went through seven days — a day for jury selection, five days of testimony and then closing arguments on Thursday morning — before the jury began their deliberations at 10:47 a.m. After requesting a piece of the evidence at 11:19 a.m. and receiving all of it, the jury came back with a verdict at 2:27 p.m.
The jury consisted of 10 men and two women. The two alternates that were selected to not deliberate Thursday morning was a man and a woman.
Dan Gunderson, an assistant attorney general, prosecuted the case. Englebrecht was defended by local attorney Tracie Dinehart.
Gunderson, in his closing argument, began by saying that Englebrecht showed her intentions by the way she accounted for things.
“Negligence isn’t just an oops. It’s something more than that. I want to start with intent, and how we plan to prove it,” Gunderson said, adding later about a vehicle that was co-titled by Englebrecht, “This car is great evidence of intent you can use throughout the rest of this case.”
Gunderson discussed the vehicle in question, then referenced the interview between Englebrecht and now-Michigan State Police Sgt. Kelsey Case. He said that at a point in the interview, Englebrecht suggested a guardian ad litem be appointed.
“That’s pretty slick. That’s pretty sophisticated. That doesn’t sound like someone who doesn’t know this system,” Gunderson said. He added later, “This was so complicated that it confused a CPA.”
Dinehart, in her closing statements, said what her client did wasn’t the best-organized, but it wasn’t criminal.
“This is chaotic. This is confusing. And this looks like absolute insanity, but utilizing cash isn’t illegal. Paying bills with cash isn’t illegal. Not filing reports isn’t illegal. Judge (Jeffrey) Nellis told us that,” she said, adding later, “Missing money is not stolen money. The state has to prove where it went.”
Dinehart said it wasn’t up to Englebrecht to prove things, but it was up to the investigators to prove her responsibility.
“It was not Jessica’s burden to prove her innocence. That sat here to prove her guilty without a reasonable doubt,” Dinehart said, gesturing to prosecution.
And, Dinehart said in the 3-plus hour interview between Case and Englebrecht, Englebrecht was unprepared for the questions she was receiving.
“Jessica didn’t even know why she was in that interview. She wasn’t told I want to talk to you about these people, bring your stuff,” she said. “She wasn’t prepared for what she was talking into. She was ambushed.”
Dinehart implored the jury to have doubts because of assumptions made by the prosecution.
“Assumptions lead to questions. Questions lead to doubt…It’s the state’s job to show you where (the monety) went,” she said. “Questions left unanswered is reasonable doubt.”
Gunderson, in his rebuttal, said it wasn’t assumptions he was asking the jury to make.
“I’m asking you to make inferences. You were chosen to be on this jury, the judge, I and Miss Dinehart to have the reason and common sense.”
The sentencing date was scheduled for Oct. 31.