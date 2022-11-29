A woman pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of controlled substances in 51st Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Jacqueline Marie North, 35, pleaded guilty before Judge Susan K Sniegowski to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of gabapentin.
Prosecuting attorney Beth Hand said the guilty plea comes with two years’ probation, 11 months’ discretionary jail time, no use of controlled substances, random testing and maintaining employment.
Sniegowski asked North if, on Sept. 13, she knowingly possessed methamphetamine.
North replied that she had. North also said she was in possession of gabapentin.
North pleaded guilty to both counts.
Sentencing will take place Jan. 31, 2023, at 10 a.m.