A woman pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting and opposing officers, and to an additional count of being a habitual offender, fourth offense, in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Lori Ann Holden, 44, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of assaulting/resisting/opposing officers during an incident on March 22 at on North Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township, according to the incident report read by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Sniegowski asked Holden if she assaulted, resisted, battered, wounded or opposed two deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Holden replied that she had.
She also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, fourth offense.
Sniegowski noted that Holden was previously convicted of three felony offenses of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy in July 2021, also in 51st Circuit Court.
Sentencing will take place Feb. 21, 2023.