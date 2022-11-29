A woman pleaded no contest on two felony counts of assaulting, resisting and opposing officers in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Laura Lynn Prutch, 60, entered two no contest pleas relating to an incident on July 14, 2021. She was arrested by Michigan State Police.
Sniegowski read the incident report, which stated that on West Chauvez Road, Prutch was “given demands” by a deputy from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and an MSP trooper.
“The defendant had an interaction that day with Deputy Danielle Gerbers and Trooper Matt Demny,” Sniegowski said. “She failed to comply.”
Sniegowski said there was a factual basis for the no-contest plea, but asked defense attorney Matthew Hauser what the legal basis was.
Hauser stated that there was a “limited recollection of events in question.”
A sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023.