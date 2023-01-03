A 28-year-old woman was sentenced to 20-30 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections on drug charges before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
However, if she successfully completes the boot camp program offered by the MDOC, her incarceration time would be much shorter.
Denise Cruz was sentenced on three files Tuesday and saw some charges being dismissed.
The charge she was sentenced to prison for was a charge of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines. She was charged for an incident which occurred May 19, 2021, in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
If the MDOC finds that she is eligible to participate in the boot camp program, she would initially go through a 90-day program of physical fitness, as well as receiving vocational and educational training. She would then be paroled to an aftercare program which is 30 days of inpatient substance abuse treatment. After completing that part of the program she would be placed on electronic monitoring and would be on parole for a number of years.
Both Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink and the judge agreed that the boot camp program would be ideal for Cruz and would have no objections of her being placed in the program. Kreinbrink said Cruz had no prior record. Cruz’s attorney Kerri Russell also asked that her client be sentenced to the boot camp program.
Cruz received concurrent one year jail terms for two charges of possession of methamphetamines. On one of those charges she was given 484 days jail credit. On the other possession charge she was given 483 days credit. She was ordered to pay a total of $750 in fines, costs and other court fees.
She had been arrested two other times being charged with the possession charges one occurred on Jan.11, 2021, at a business in the 5000 of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. She was arrested Sept. 7, 2021, on the second delivery charge following an incident in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.