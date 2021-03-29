In honor of Women’s History Month, local women in law enforcement were recognized during a ceremony in front of the Mason County Courthouse on Monday afternoon.
Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, Michigan State Police Hart Post Commander Jeffrey White, Judge Jeffery Nellis and Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy each spoke about the women in their respective agencies, honoring those who were present for the ceremony, and those who were on duty at the time.
“We celebrate Women’s History Month to remind ourselves of the accomplishments of women throughout the years, and throughout culture and society… It’s a chance to reflect on the trailblazing women who lead the way for change,” Kozal said. “Here in Mason County, we come together today to celebrate all the women law enforcement officers… We also recognize and honor the women officers of the court.”
In attendance were Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink; Officer Katrina Skinner of the Scottville Police Department; Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sarah Phillips, Danielle Gerbers, Megan Patterson and Ruth Phillips; and Sgt. Kelsey Case and Tpr. Margaret Gazaryants of the Michigan State Police Hart Post.
Absent were Judge Susan K. Sniegowski; Mason County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kelly Winters and Deputy Michelle Swendrowski; and Sgt. Sue Maltbie, Officer Angela Babinec and Det. Mikki Hecko of the Ludington Police Department.