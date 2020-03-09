MANISTEE — Solana Postma isn’t afraid to shoulder a cause, especially when that cause is a big as the whole world, itself.
On an afternoon filled with inspirational and emotional speeches delivered by a roster of doers, shakers and difference makers, it was the 16-year-old Manistee High School sophomore who most struck a nerve with the capacity audience at the Women Rising 2020 gathering at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.
And while the other speakers took up the subjects of women’s health, gender and racial justice, Afro-American women’s leadership, immigration and more, it was Postma who received a rousing, standing ovation for her Gettsyburg Address-short speech on climate action and youth leadership, a spirited call to action that took her less than three minutes to deliver.
