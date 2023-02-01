With more than 150 members who have raised well over $50,000 for local charities and nonprofits, the Women Who Care of Mason County group has made a large impact on the area since its inaugural meeting in 2012.
The main goal of the group is to gather as women and collectively vote to support a nonprofit or charity they feel is in need of assistance. Each quarter, the group collects funds for the chosen organization and issues a check.
“The group started in 2012 by Carrie Rangel and Heather Tykoski,” member Ruthann Kyle said. “In the summer of 2017, Heather reached out for help as she and Carrie were busy with working and family. Sigrid McGinty and I offered to help get the organization back on track. At the November 2017 meeting, after doing some outreach to the newspaper and the radio, we met at the Book Mark with about 60 women.”
Kyle stated that becoming a member requires completion of a registration form that commits to contributing $200 each year, or $50 quarterly, to a local nonprofit serving the Mason County area.
If members are unable to attend a quarterly meeting, they vow either send a check.
Projects are determined through a nomination process, and beneficiaries have to be local organizations.
The group welcomes women of all ages from all different backgrounds. The Women Who Care organization was originally founded by a woman from Jackson. Kyle stated that she has since passed away from cancer, but her two sisters have visited the Mason County meeting in the past and the group is happy to continue to carry out her original mission.
“We have met at the Lakeshore Resource Center, but most recently we are meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church as we need a space that accommodates 60 or more people,” Kyle said. “The group meets quarterly and usually lasts no more than an hour.
“It is very easy to be philanthropic as the member’s donation is written directly to the nonprofit chosen at the meeting. We have no officers, constitution, by-laws, bank account. You can figure that if there are 150 members who pledge to give $50 per quarterly to the nonprofit chosen, they can walk out of a meeting with approximately $7,500 for their nonprofit. It is a very quick and easy way to get funds.”
Meetings are open to anyone, Kyle said, and people are encouraged to come and observe or join. Only members can vote, though a few people have contributed without being members.
The Women Who Care will hold their first quarterly meeting of the year at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road, in Ludington.
“Any member wishing to request donations for a local nonprofit will place her name and name of the charity on a nomination form and place it in a basket,” Kyle stated. “Three names will be drawn from the basket. Each of the three members drawn from the basket will be given five minutes to present information on the local nonprofit she is promoting.”
There will be time for members to ask questions, too, Kyle said.
“After all charities have been presented, all members vote. Each member agrees to donate to the organization selected by the group’s majority vote regardless of personal views,” she said. “If a member’s name is drawn and her nonprofit is not chosen, she will still be eligible to nominate that nonprofit at the next meeting. However, once a nonprofit has been selected, the same nonprofit will not be eligible to be nominated for one full year.”
The beneficiaries that have chosen by the Women Who Care group have include the Lakeshore Food Club, COVE, Reach Out and Read, Mason County Mutts, Ludington Splash Pad, Childhood Cancer Campaign, Lakeshore Resource Network, Lakeshore Food 4 Kids and the Ludington Area Center for the Arts among many others.
“We have a presence on Facebook and members are sent reminders of the meetings via email,” Kyle said. “I usually try to put a notice in the Ludington Daily News. We usually try to get an article out after the meetings with a picture of the organization that is chosen.
“The more women we gather, the greater our impact within our community.”