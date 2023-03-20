Sandcastles Children’s Museum is opening a new exhibit on Michigan Woodlands from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The exhibit will offer a realistic maple tree with views into the world above and below ground, an interactive beehive and different ways for visitors to explore a variety of scientific concepts pertaining to biology and the ecosystem. Admission $9 for non-members and free for children younger than 1.
Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said the exhibit is a “reflection of our community.”
“Michigan Woodlands is a beautiful exhibit that emphasizes the natural beauty surrounding our region,” she said. “It also has an important science emphasis and covers some of the following scientific concepts: photosynthesis, pollination, hibernation, camouflage, metamorphosis and the life cycle of plants and trees.
“Trees, bees and plant life all contribute to our lives in positive and important ways, and we want kids to be able to conceptualize the interconnectedness of humans and the natural world.”
The museum was able to build the new exhibit due to grants provided through the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Ludington Area Jaycees.
Korendyke stated that she came up with the idea of layering another exhibit into the third-floor exhibit, Grandpa’s Farm.
“Just as woodlands border farmlands in Michigan, our third floor now has both of these worlds represented beautifully,” she said. “We have added trees and wildlife that blend naturally into the farmyard setting.”
Korendyke stated that the opening of the exhibit coincides with spring break for area school districts and she is excited to see the children from the area come in and check it out.
“Michigan Woodlands consists of a large, life-like maple tree, complete with animals living among the branches and roots,” Korendyke said. “There are owls, squirrels and chipmunks, tree frogs, a raccoon and skunks making their home in the tree. Kids can learn about all of these animals as well as learning about how maple syrup is made, how to count tree rings to determine the age of the tree, and how plants generate seeds, and so much more.”
She said the exhibit also features an apiary, where kids can learn more about the world of bees, including how they collect pollen and nectar and make it into honey.
“Kids can even play the role of a bee by putting on a bee vest, flying to five different flower collection points, attaching pollen balls to their velcro stripes, and then flying back to the hive to deposit their collected pollen in the hive,” Korendyke said.
Many local artists and organizations have helped Sandcastles create Michigan Woodlands and Korendyke stated that they are the reason it is such a beautiful exhibit. Artists Colleen Barber did the murals, Mary Todd created the felted animals, Deb Borema and the knitters at Knittin’ at the Mitten made the bee vests and pollen balls, Kris Castillo and other talented staff from Northwoods Signs built the tree and carpenter Larry Bing made things work throughout the exhibit. They also had the assistance of the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, A Few Friends of the Environment and the World (AFFEW) and Ludington State Park.
“The work of many wonderful people goes into an educational exhibit like this, and we are so appreciative of the support, time and energy they are willing to give to Sandcastles to make it such a special place,” Korendyke stated. “The exhibit is on the third floor and for the most part it did not replace anything, although many things have been shifted around and the birdhouse will now be on the deck this summer. The third floor ballroom has been closed since the end of December, so it will be fun for kids to finally get to see the changes.”