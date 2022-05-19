Marion Riedl’s been a wordsmith for most of her life, but it wasn’t until relatively recently that she discovered she also had a knack for the visual arts.
She embraced painting and collage work through the Ludington Area Center for the Arts a few years ago. Now her first-ever exhibit, “Exploration & Experimentation,” is open to the public, and Riedl has a meet-and-greet with viewers scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the arts center, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Riedl’s shown her work at LACA before, but it was in a limited, impromptu, “last-minute” capacity. “Exploration & Experimentation” is her first “actual, formal exhibit,” she said.
The exhibit features about 100 pieces, including acrylic paintings, mixed-media and collage works.
Riedl long considered writing to be her medium of choice. She earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching Latin and French from the State University of New York at Albany in 1962, and went on to work for the Ludington Daily News for 32 years. At the paper, she was a staff writer, copy editor and coordinator of various calendars and event schedules. She loved the work, and she was good at it, meeting tasks with a meticulous attention to detail that became legendary in the newsroom.
Her love for visual art emerged later, on a snowy Saturday in 2017.
“I’d never done anything with art. … I thought, ‘What the heck do you do in Ludington in the middle of the winter?’” Riedl remembers. “Linda Sandow was holding a collage workshop and I got totally hooked. Absolutely hooked.”
Then she started taking classes in acrylics from another local artist, Mary Case.
A new hobby blossomed, quickly becoming a passion.
Riedl used her downtime during the thick of 2020’s COVID-19 lockdowns to tackle a project that would later constitute a fair amount of the work now on display at LACA.
During the lockdown, Riedl found herself with some space to fill on the walls of her Ludington home. Prior to the death of her husband, John, in 2018, the couple took many trips out west and documented them with photographs of the mountains, hills, vistas and mesas of New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado.
She resolved to fill her empty wall space with paintings using the photos as points of reference.
“I had all these photos, and I thought, ‘OK, this is the project for me for COVID,’” she said. “I decided that I was going to do the western paintings to hang in my newly decorated bedroom.”
By March 2021, she had 20 new paintings, all of which are now on display at LACA.
She said COVID presented “a good excuse for me to dive into a new project,” which led to some of her most treasured work.
“I think the thing I’m most proud of is the acrylic western scenes,” she said.
But “Exploration & Experimentation” features much more than that.
“There’s western scenes, there’s local lakeshore scenes, there’s lighthouse stuff,” Riedl said. “I experimented with some florals and some abstracts.
“When I was trying to figure out what would be a logical way to display the exhibit, I thought displaying by the subject would be the thing to do, so that’s how it’s set up: country scenes in one section, sunset scenes in another.”
Of all the pieces featured in “Exploration & Experimentation,” there’s not a single one that’s more than five years old. It all dates back to that first class at LACA, which nudged Riedl toward the path she’s now on.
In a way, it’s like coming full-circle for the artist, who has no shortage of history with LACA.
Riedl was a founding member of the board in 2009, and served two three-year terms as the board secretary. After that, she continued to be the board’s unofficial “scribe,” as she puts it, taking notes for meetings and putting those years of newspaper experience to work.
She also managed the arts center for about a 14-month period prior to the arrival of current Executive Director Andrew Skinner.
Riedl said she felt a bit of trepidation when she was readying the exhibit; it’s her first time really putting her artwork on display, and she wasn’t sure how it would look when it all came together.
“I went through a lot of the different emotions as the time got closer to actually doing the display and exhibit and setting it up, from being really happy and really excited to being really nervous,” she said. “But once everything was up on the walls — once it was all hung and everything was labeled — I thought it looked pretty good.”
She’s sold a few pieces, too, and hopes to sell more. Most of the work featured in the exhibit is for sale; only a precious few — paintings that mean the most to Riedl — are off limits.
Riedl said she hopes her work will inspire people to consider trying out the arts, even if they’ve never done so before.
“I hope that I can explain to them a little bit about the process of how it comes about, especially with mixed-media and collage pieces,” she said. “And that you never know what a person might be capable of doing or start to enjoy, especially later in life.”
She hopes people who view her work and attend her talk on Saturday will pick up a paintbrush and see what they can do with it, and she hopes they’ll make use of the LACA’s many classes and workshops to help them along the way.
“If you see a workshop or a class that’s being offered at the arts center and it fits into your schedule, give it a try,” she said. “You never know what might happen. You might find a new (passion). … You might end up doing more exploration in that field.”
“Exploration & Experimentation” will be on display at LACA through May 28, alongside Charles LaRue’s “Light & Shadow Forming Structure,” and the “WSESD Creative Stars” exhibits, which Riedl encourages the public to check out, too.