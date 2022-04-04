Pedestrians will once again be able to enjoy the views from the overlook and fish from the breakwall protecting the Loomis Street boat launch area very soon, according to city manager Mitch Foster.
In April 2019, a larger section of the rock wall collapsed causing damage to the concrete walkway and forcing the City of Ludington to close the walkway. A crew from Hardman Construction has begun the task of shoring up the breakwater which prevents waves from the north from impacting the boat launch.
Foster said that with the little bit of sunny weather on Sunday, Hardman Construction was able to get started on the repair to the pier. The repair should take about a month, or less if all things go well.
The work should not interfere with boat traffic, according to Foster.
“They are going to try to stay out of the way of the boat launch,” Foster said. “They are going to try to do most of the work from land and some from the water, but they should be able to stay out of the way.”
Foster said Hardman will bring in some new armor stone to aid in rebuilding that pier.
“They are going to cut off the end section and fill that in with armor stone while also reinforcing the rest of the structure,” he said.