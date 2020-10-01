Work continues to progress at the site of the new Ludington Elementary School building as crews removed trees along Jebavy Drive to allow for bus traffic to enter and exit the school.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the entrance will be used for bus traffic, event traffic and an entry and exit point to the elementary school.
“These plans were approved by the Mason County Road Commission,” said Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy. “The entrance and exit has been a part of the plan to allow for multiple points of access to the property.”
Kennedy said traffic can only make a right turn to exit the property and only a right turn to enter the property.
“Left turns will be prohibited.” He said.
The trees are being removed by Terra Contracting, according to Kennedy.
“They are the excavator for the project and are doing so in an effort to clear the drive location in preparation for the road bed for the entrance and exit.”
Kennedy said that the initial tree clearing along Jebavy Drive was done to accommodate the water and sewer mains that needed to connect at the road.
“The clearing that was made for the water main will have trees transplanted into it to fill the clearing back with tree cover,” he said.
The trees and shrubs along the disc golf parking lot are being cut back to open up the driveway to the parking lot.
“The parking lot is also being graded and new aggregate will be added to the lot. We have worked with the Mason County Disc Golf Association and the Shoreline Cycling Club on these improvements to benefit those that use the property,” Kennedy said. “This is being done to improve safety so that the parking lot is opened up slightly, while also adding a few additional parking spaces for those that play disc golf or use the bicycle and hiking trails.”
