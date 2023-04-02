Fabrication of the USS William Charette continues and will do so for some months for the destroyer set to be named for the Ludington native.
David Hench, a spokesperson for General Dynamics Bath Iron Works stated in an email to the Daily News that fabrication continues, and the next milestone is the keel laying for the ship. Hench was unsure when that would be.
“I can say it is not imminent,” he said. “The next keel laying we have is for DDG 126 (USS Louis H. Wilson Jr.) so the Charette would follow that.”
The U.S. Navy announced in 2019 that a Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer was to be named for William Charette, a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from Ludington. Tiara Robinson, a public affairs specialist with Naval Sea Systems Command of the U.S. Navy, stated the service expects the ship in a few years.
“The future USS William Charette (DDG 130) is scheduled (to be delivered) in spring 2027 with commissioning expected later that year,” Robinson stated.
Charette earned the honor for his actions during the Korean War as a hospital corpsman attached to the Marines fighting in Korea. During a battle to retake a strategic hill on March 27, 1953, Charette was treating a wounded Marine when an enemy grenade landed near him. He shielded the wounded Marine with his body, but lost consciousness due to the explosion. When he regained consciousness, he continued to treat Marines despite being temporarily blinded, according to the Navy.
Charette received the Medal of Honor from President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954. He was one of five enlisted sailors to receive the nation’s highest award for military valor during the Korean War. All were hospital corpsmen serving with the Marines.
He went on to choose the World War II serviceman to be entombed in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He continued his service with the U.S. Navy, training new hospital corpsmen at the Naval Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes.
Work began on the USS William Charette in 2021 at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine.
Fabrication continues, and Robinson stated the USS William Charette is expected to lay keel — or assembling the parts of the ship — in summer 2024. Then, the ship will be launched and christened, followed by sea trials.
The sea trials will be a series of tests to make sure the equipment operates as it should as well as the ship performs as it should, Robinson said. After the sea trials, the ship then will be delivered to the Navy, it’ll then sail away from Maine before being commissioned by the Navy.
“The future USS William Charette is currently planned to be home ported in Norfolk, Virginia, as a part of the Atlantic Fleet,” Robinson stated.