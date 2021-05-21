U.S. 31 between Koenig and Mavis roads will be under construction starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
The existing driving lanes will be cold-milled 1.5 inches deep and resurfaced with hot-mixed asphalt (HMA).
The roadway will remain open to traffic, but traffic will be restricted to one lane using flag control.
Motorists should expect delays and "Construction Ahead" signs. Drivers should be prepared to stop on U.S. 31 between Sugar Grove and Hoague roads daily until the resurfacing is completed.
The HMA paving work is anticipated to take two days. Construction is scheduled to be finished by the end of Wednesday, May 26, weather permitting.