Darr Road, about 1⁄4-mile north of Sugar Grove Road and south of Mavis Road, will be under construction Thursday and Friday, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
The aggregate base will be graded and compacted on Thursday. Hot-mix asphalt paving is scheduled for Friday morning. The roadway will remain open to traffic, but it is advised to take alternate routes if possible.
Scottville Road between Johnson Road and U.S. 31 will be closed to thru traffic on Friday, with cold-milling of 1.5 inches of existing hot-mix asphalt scheduled for the morning, and paving scheduled for the afternoon.
Scottville Road will be reopened Friday evening after paving is completed.
"Construction ahead" signs and barrels will be placed on Darr Road near the existing HMA at the south branch of the Lincoln River. There will be a 2-inch bump at the existing HMA near the bridge from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.
Barricades will be placed on Scottville Road at Johnson Road and U.S. 31 on Friday morning, warning motorist of the road closure. The HMA paving work is anticipated to take approximately one day.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.