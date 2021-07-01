Some Ludington water lines exposed to lead are set to be replaced this year, marking the start of the city’s efforts to rid its network of lead within 20 years.
Michigan in 2018 mandated that all lines with lead parts, known as lead service lines, be replaced by January 2041.
About 100 lines are to be replaced each year, said Daryll Plamondon, superintendent of the utility maintenance department. He expects about 2,000 lines will have to be replaced.
Lead line replacement will be a significant expense for Ludington and its residents for years to come. The budget for this year’s work was $500,000, and Plamondon said he only expects the price to rise.
“It’s going to be an astronomical amount of money,” Plamondon said. “But at the end of the day we have to make sure everybody has healthy water. I think it’s going to be worth it.”
The city awarded a $349,950 contract to Gustafson HDD, LLC, a Whitehall company, for this year’s work, coming in under budget.
City council has raised water rates by 7.5 percent two years in a row, and they’re scheduled to rise again next year. The rate hikes are projected to raise $269,000 this year and in 2022.
Replacement work is expected to begin within the next couple of months, Plamondon said. This year’s work will focus on an area officials call “the square,” bordered by Ludington and Washington avenues and James and Dowland streets.
Jeff Gustafson, whose company won the contract, said his company is replacing lead lines in Ferndale at a rate of about 10 homes a day. One replacement takes about three hours.
Lead service lines must be replaced from the water main to 18 inches inside individual homes. The utilities are required to pay for this work, but Ludington is recouping some of these costs through water bills.
It’s not clear yet what will happen if a homeowner doesn’t allow work to be done on their property, said City Manager Mitch Foster.
“We have to get into the house,” Foster said. “We’ll work with every homeowner to make this happen.”
How much lead is there?
Lead was measured in Ludington last year at concentrations up to 2.7 parts per billion, according to the city’s drinking water quality report.
While the city fell well below the Environmental Protection Agency’s action level, no amount of lead is considered safe by the EPA.
Lead in Ludington’s water system is largely found in connecting joints and curved pipes, called goosenecks, which connect to water mains, Foster said.
“There are no true, in the grand sense of the word, lead lines like you had in Flint,” Foster told city council on Monday.
While an entire pipe made of lead has yet to be discovered in Ludington, preliminary data indicates lead components could be widespread in the city.
Lead components, including goosenecks, are thought to exist in about 39.7 percent of the city’s water lines. The absence of lead remains unconfirmed in another 35.5 percent of lines.
If your service line has a lead gooseneck, it’s the first step that water takes on its way to your tap from the water main.
Lead was used for goosenecks because it is more easily bent than other materials. Nowadays, a copper pipe known as Type K is flexible enough to be used for the gooseneck as well as the line itself.
Where there are lead goosenecks, there are also galvanized pipes, Plamondon said.
Galvanized pipes are made of steel coated with zinc. The zinc sometimes contains lead, and the pipes are prone to rust and corrosion that traps lead and releases it over time.
These pipes, as well as the lead goosenecks, will be replaced with Type K copper, Plamondon said.
Water utilities were required to submit estimates of lead in their systems by Jan. 1, 2020 to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
In Ludington, this was done by analyzing records, some dating to the 19th century.
However, the records haven’t always been kept up to date as components were replaced, so the data likely reflects the “worst-case scenario,” Plamondon said.
A complete accounting of lead service lines is due to EGLE by Jan. 1, 2025 and every five years thereafter.
This will require that lines be excavated and inspected one-by-one. That work will be done by a different contractor than the replacement work, Foster said.
After each line has been dug up and catalogued, Plamondon said the city’s records should be “spot-on.”