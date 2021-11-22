Ludington city councilors postponed voting on an ordinance allowing accessory dwelling units at their meeting Monday.
The ordinance was scheduled for a final vote Monday, but that vote has been delayed until the council’s first meeting in January.
Accessory dwelling units are smaller homes that share parcels with conventional homes. Some are new constructions, while others are conversions of garages and other accessory structures.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski suggested the delay so that the council could see what the state legislature did with a proposed bill to allow short-term renting in all residential units.
Throughout the process of crafting the ADU ordinance, officials have worried about the bill. Some have feared that the bill, when combined with the ADU ordinance, could result in a flood of new short-term rental units into neighborhoods.
The Michigan House of Representatives passed the bill, but the State Senate still has to vote on it. Winczewski proposed delaying until 2022 because if the bill isn’t passed by the end of the year, its progress through the legislature is wiped clean. She said that although similar bills have been proposed before, she didn’t think it would resurface if it failed to pass this year.
“I think this is a really good ordinance,” Winczewski said. “I just think it might behoove us to wait until January and see what the state does.”
Councilor John Terzano countered that the short-term renting bill is irrelevant to the ADU ordinance. That’s because the ordinance would require the property owner to occupy either the ADU or the main house — both couldn’t be rented out.
However, that argument didn’t convince most councilors. Winczewski and councilors Jack Bulger, Les Johnson and Ted May voted in favor of postponing the vote. Terzano and councilors Cheri Stibitz and Wally Cain voted against.
Councilors also approved an ordinance easing restrictions on buskers, or people playing live music for tips. Buskers can now play anywhere in the downtown area.
Another ordinance increasing the number of seats on the Tree Advisory Board to seven was approved.
In other business, the council also:
- Set a public hearing on the 2022 budget and capital improvement plan for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6;
- approved the Aglow on the Avenue Holiday Parade, a Gus Macker tournament and next year’s Gold Coast Artisan Fair, Ludington Offshore Classic and Pure Ludington Brrrewfest;
- held the first presentation of an ordinance regulating the installation of small cell wireless facilities;
- held the first presentation of an ordinance increasing the possible number of short-term rental units in the city from 30 to 50;
- approved a change order decreasing the cost of work on the Department of Public Works salt barn by $7,500 for a missed schedule and poor concrete slab finish;
- approved a change order decreasing the cost of improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant by $13,947.08 and a contract amendment adjusting for the change;
- approved an amendment with the Republic Services waste collection contract reflecting a new count of houses in the city and consolidated language; and
- denied an appeal of a Freedom of Information Act request by Tom Rotta for records on an October car-pedestrian crash at James and Loomis streets.