VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The West Shore Community College Office of Student Services has released the Dean’s List for the 2020-2021 fall semester.
Full-time students achieving a semester grade point average of 3.75 or above receive high honors and full-time students with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.749 receive honors.
Part-time students are eligible for the list when their accumulating grade point averages meet the grade requirements of the terms in which they complete 12, 24, 36, 48 and 60 credit hours.
Students named to the list are sorted by county and hometown, and are listed as academic high honors or honors.
Mason County
Ludington
High Honors: Quinn T. Barcus, Tess E. Bradley, Mikayla Collins, Sophia Cooney, Claire M. Flewelling, Sarah D. Genson, Gabriella M. Gonzalez, Karri E. Grillo, Alexis M. Groenhout, Lorynn M. Hackert, Carli C. Kandalec, CoraLynn I. Kriz, Samantha R. Lee- Reum, Taylor A. Makowicki, Taylor A. Makowicki, Tyler J. Marek, Evan W. McKinley, Jillian K. Mickevich, Abraham D. Noble, Kaden J. Powers, Sophia C. Powers, Mackenzie K. Reed, Derek Roesler, Chase A. Rohrer, Nancy R. Ruemmler-Nehm, Jonas Z. Seerveld, Shelby M. Stakenas, Derrick L. Stewart, Grace D. Taranko, Caleb A. Todd, Cassandra M. Vaquera
Honors: Faith R. Burnett, Nathan K. Chikwekwe, Brandon M. Fisher, Allisson G. Girard, Anthony S. Glover, Conner M. Grant, Fina Gregorski, Travis A. Haner, Travis A. Haner, Jayden J. Hathaway, Breanna R. Ledger, Russell G. Lux, Edward F. Martin, Amanda G. Mears, Colin L. Nash, Hannah A. Olson, Karlee G. Plamondon, Faith Purcell, Connor J. Samuels, Cade M. Scott, Alexis L. Sheaffer, Kayla M. Shinsky, Scott D. Sturgill, Calvin C. Sumrall, Ian C. Thibault, Emily M. Van Dyke, Isabella M. VandenHeuvel, Davis H. Webster, Owen D. Wojcicki
Scottville
High Honors: Shelby M. Brown, Samuel N. Gillette, Kimberly D. Hodges, Ethan S. Johnson, Isaac D. Johnson, Katelyn S. Kane, Parker D. Knizacky, Liubov I. Reid, Jenna L. Smith, Maria C. Sobaski, Brianna M. Visser
Honors: Crystal L. Accardi, Lindsay K. Billow, Leah K. Larsen, Mackenzie M. Luce, Kami S. Malzahn, Twyla N. Mauer
Custer
High Honors: Zechariah M. Kmiecik, Kristin L. McCumber, Tristan J. McJimsey
Honors: Grace E. VanDyke
Fountain
High Honors: Crystal L. Davis, Crystal L. Davis, Samantha E. Goodman, Jamie T. Lamb
Honors: Trenten E. Ahlfeld, Jessica N. Smith, Jessica N. Smith
Free Soil
High Honors: Brooke E. Mallison
Honors: Billie M. Gajewski, Abdiel Nunez
Oceana County
Hart
High Honors: Brenna L. Aerts, Amya A. Allen, Jasmin Burgos, Harlie B. Choponis, Austin J. Enns, Rachel E. Kindinger, Ricardo Lazo Jr., Cindy B. Santiago, Kaylee L. Tanner, Kaylee L. Tanner, Kaylee L. Tanner
Honors: Brooklyn R. Bonine, Jacqueline Gutierrez, Vada L. Hartsoe, Kaitlyn R. Knoll, Isiah Rodriguez, Andrea E. Sarabia
Mears
High Honors: Eli D. Draper, Kaitlyn G. Fuehring, Isaac G. VanderKooi
Pentwater
High Honors: Lucas S. Quinteros
Honors: Elizabeth L. Arnouts, Spencer L. Bowman
Lake County
Branch
High Honors: Rachel S. Miller
Irons
Honors: Eric A. Grismore
Manistee County
Manistee
High Honors: Breanna M. Alexander, Samuel R. Barton, Jessica M. Carlson, Tiffany A. Elo, Taylor D. Haglund, Jessica M. Kiszelik, Kaitelynne S. Lange, Aleah M. Miller, Cayley P. Nelson, Danielle E. Oleniczak, Haylee J. Pepera, Jeslyn R. Saenz, Alora R. Sundbeck, Adam S. Vaas, Angela M. Villamaria, Kaya R. Watkins, Jasmyn M. White, Emily Wirth
Honors: Brendan R. Jans, Brianne L. Krumins, Melinda M. McGrady, Amber M. Miller