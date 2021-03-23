VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The West Shore Community College Office of Student Services has released the Dean’s List for the 2020-2021 fall semester.

Full-time students achieving a semester grade point average of 3.75 or above receive high honors and full-time students with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.749 receive honors.

Part-time students are eligible for the list when their accumulating grade point averages meet the grade requirements of the terms in which they complete 12, 24, 36, 48 and 60 credit hours.

Students named to the list are sorted by county and hometown, and are listed as academic high honors or honors.

Mason County

Ludington

High Honors: Quinn T. Barcus, Tess E. Bradley, Mikayla Collins, Sophia Cooney, Claire M. Flewelling, Sarah D. Genson, Gabriella M. Gonzalez, Karri E. Grillo, Alexis M. Groenhout, Lorynn M. Hackert, Carli C. Kandalec, CoraLynn I. Kriz, Samantha R. Lee- Reum, Taylor A. Makowicki, Taylor A. Makowicki, Tyler J. Marek, Evan W. McKinley, Jillian K. Mickevich, Abraham D. Noble, Kaden J. Powers, Sophia C. Powers, Mackenzie K. Reed, Derek Roesler, Chase A. Rohrer, Nancy R. Ruemmler-Nehm, Jonas Z. Seerveld, Shelby M. Stakenas, Derrick L. Stewart, Grace D. Taranko, Caleb A. Todd, Cassandra M. Vaquera

Honors: Faith R. Burnett, Nathan K. Chikwekwe, Brandon M. Fisher, Allisson G. Girard, Anthony S. Glover, Conner M. Grant, Fina Gregorski, Travis A. Haner, Travis A. Haner, Jayden J. Hathaway, Breanna R. Ledger, Russell G. Lux, Edward F. Martin, Amanda G. Mears, Colin L. Nash, Hannah A. Olson, Karlee G. Plamondon, Faith Purcell, Connor J. Samuels, Cade M. Scott, Alexis L. Sheaffer, Kayla M. Shinsky, Scott D. Sturgill, Calvin C. Sumrall, Ian C. Thibault, Emily M. Van Dyke, Isabella M. VandenHeuvel, Davis H. Webster, Owen D. Wojcicki

Scottville

High Honors: Shelby M. Brown, Samuel N. Gillette, Kimberly D. Hodges, Ethan S. Johnson, Isaac D. Johnson, Katelyn S. Kane, Parker D. Knizacky, Liubov I. Reid, Jenna L. Smith, Maria C. Sobaski, Brianna M. Visser

Honors: Crystal L. Accardi, Lindsay K. Billow, Leah K. Larsen, Mackenzie M. Luce, Kami S. Malzahn, Twyla N. Mauer

Custer

High Honors: Zechariah M. Kmiecik, Kristin L. McCumber, Tristan J. McJimsey

Honors: Grace E. VanDyke

Fountain

High Honors: Crystal L. Davis, Crystal L. Davis, Samantha E. Goodman, Jamie T. Lamb

Honors: Trenten E. Ahlfeld, Jessica N. Smith, Jessica N. Smith

Free Soil

High Honors: Brooke E. Mallison

Honors: Billie M. Gajewski, Abdiel Nunez

Oceana County

Hart

High Honors: Brenna L. Aerts, Amya A. Allen, Jasmin Burgos, Harlie B. Choponis, Austin J. Enns, Rachel E. Kindinger, Ricardo Lazo Jr., Cindy B. Santiago, Kaylee L. Tanner, Kaylee L. Tanner, Kaylee L. Tanner

Honors: Brooklyn R. Bonine, Jacqueline Gutierrez, Vada L. Hartsoe, Kaitlyn R. Knoll, Isiah Rodriguez, Andrea E. Sarabia

Mears

High Honors: Eli D. Draper, Kaitlyn G. Fuehring, Isaac G. VanderKooi

Pentwater

High Honors: Lucas S. Quinteros

Honors: Elizabeth L. Arnouts, Spencer L. Bowman

Lake County

Branch

High Honors: Rachel S. Miller

Irons

Honors: Eric A. Grismore

Manistee County

Manistee

High Honors: Breanna M. Alexander, Samuel R. Barton, Jessica M. Carlson, Tiffany A. Elo, Taylor D. Haglund, Jessica M. Kiszelik, Kaitelynne S. Lange, Aleah M. Miller, Cayley P. Nelson, Danielle E. Oleniczak, Haylee J. Pepera, Jeslyn R. Saenz, Alora R. Sundbeck, Adam S. Vaas, Angela M. Villamaria, Kaya R. Watkins, Jasmyn M. White, Emily Wirth

Honors: Brendan R. Jans, Brianne L. Krumins, Melinda M. McGrady, Amber M. Miller

