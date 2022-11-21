VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College board approved the appointment of Dean Dostal as a new trustee to the board of directors Monday afternoon during its regular meeting on campus.
Dostal, president and northwest regional market leader for Corewell Health, submitted a letter of interest for the open position on Nov. 8 and his seat on the board was approved at last night’s regular meeting. Dostal will hold his seat until Dec. 31, 2024, and then will be able to run on a permanent basis.
The board approved the hire of Braden Beaver as the new utility maintenance technician. Beaver is a former WSCC student and worked many years previously for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Shelley Boes, WSCC director of nursing, gave a presentation on the new Department of Labor registered nurse apprentice program. WSCC is the first in the state to have such a program, where nursing students have an opportunity to work directly as apprentices with employers in programs that are based directly on the WSCC curriculum.
Boes stated that the program will well serve those students who also need to work in order to maintain their normal lifestyles while enrolled in school. She also stated that there has already been a lot of interest in the program state and nationwide.
Professor Jennifer Lundberg Anders, along with other academic staff members, presented a communications survey she completed while on sabbatical during the pandemic. The survey collected data from more than 68 area businesses about ways students could improve their communication skills while in the workforce.
Lundberg Anders stated that there has become a real lack of translation between what students learn in classrooms to how they communicate at work. The data shown is paving the way for WSCC to help implement the teaching better communication skills to students, which then will hopefully carry over to the workplace. The college is taking a look at what communication skills look like across all disciplines taught there and what the employers of those disciplines see as the most important in their line of work.
Similar information was also discussed in the Higher Learning Commission student success academy that many faculty members attended in Chicago last month. Data about barriers to student success, enrollment and employability were presented to the board and faculty stated that the reasoning behind the academy was to bring back the information so that staff and administrators could help build better success plans for students based on what those students recorded as their biggest needs to gain access to education.
“A passion for student success drives everything at West Shore,” WSCC president Scott Ward stated. “It’s being embedded throughout the campus and it fills my heart to see that work being done. I’m so proud to be part of this campus.”