West Shore Community College’s Board of Trustees certified this year’s tax levy and negated a possible millage reduction at its special meeting Monday.
The college will levy a total of 3.0806 mills from properties in its district this year, split between operating costs and capital improvements.
Property taxes are determined in part by a combination of millage rates levied by services like schools and colleges. Under WSCC’s millage rate, a home assessed at $50,000 would pay $154.03 a year to the college.
Increasing property values this year forced the college into what’s called a Headlee rollback, permanently decreasing its total millage rate from 3.199.
However, following a public hearing, trustees voted to cancel out another property-value-based decrease called a Truth in Taxation reduction.
By voting to levy 0.0981 additional mills, trustees kept the college from losing out on $347,640, according to WSCC President Scott Ward.
The trustees adopted a new model for compensating employees, which will be fully implemented by the college’s 2024 fiscal year.
The new model consists of a grid of 35 annual steps, which is no longer tied to “years of service” and provides more flexibility in negotiating starting wages, according to Ward.
Based on the results of a compensation study completed last year, the grid is intended to bring each employee’s pay to the market rate within seven years.
Trustees also adopted compensation adjustments for administrators, adjunct faculty and student workers, and approved a three-year bargaining agreement between the college and its educational support personnel.
Donation
Trustees accepted the donation of 12 prints by deceased Manistee artist Leslie Laskey, a portfolio project called “Relics.” Created around 2005, the prints were donated by Robert and Marion Rorich of Manistee.