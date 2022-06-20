VICTORY TWP. — Budgets were approved for West Shore Community College’s next fiscal year at the Board of Trustees’ meeting Monday.
Trustees approved budgets for the general fund, capital fund and auxiliary fund, which includes the bookstore, catering, ice arena and recreation services.
The budgets were approved following a public hearing before the regular meeting.
The general budget includes expenditures totaling $14,389,455 and expenditures totaling $14,246,397. A 5% increase in revenues was projected.
President Scott Ward highlighted a 6.4% increase to the institutional administration line item, saying it was due to “natural increases in healthcare” costs and “nothing alarming.”
There was also a 9.8% projected increase to energy services costs, a nearly $70,000 increase. Ward said the college’s natural gas contract is expiring soon and its locked-in price will be subject to market rate fluctuations.
“We probably will be going on market rates for a while, instead of locking in a long-term contract at some of the highest energy prices we’ve seen,” he said.
There were also $132,000 in transfers out of the general fund — $96,000 to the auxiliary fund and $36,000 into a reserve fund. The $36,000 was generated by the Manistee Downtown Education Center, Ward said.
The transfer into the auxiliary fund was to make the funds for food service/catering and the Recreation Center “solvent for the year,” Ward said.
Main highlights from the capital budget include over $250,000 in new tech and nearly $227,000 in new tools and equipment.
Funds for capital projects include $200,000 for the college’s rebranding; $50,000 to renovate the board room; $30,000 to upgrade the Tech Center; and most of all, $800,000 to upgrade the Tech Center parking lot.
“That parking lot has deteriorated,” Ward said. “It’s past its life in some areas.”
The capital budget includes expenses for projects such as the college rebranding; electronic locks, parking lot and lab upgrades for the Tech Center; and a board room renovation.
A reserve of $1,661,000 remains in the capital budget for future projects.
Trustees also voted to implement a new paramedic program and made modifications to 11 other programs.
Remedial English and math courses were removed from all programs. Vice President of Academics & Student Services Mark Kinney explained the reasoning behind that.
“Students who are enrolled into a college-level course and given additional support and tutoring are more likely to succeed … than students who are put into a developmental sequence that takes multiple semesters,” he said.
A certificate and associate degree in office information systems is set to be deactivated for low enrollment and redundant courses.
Other business
On Monday, the board also:
- approved an instructional agreement between the college and its faculty association;
- held the first reading of a policy requiring prompt readmission of students who go on military leaves of absence;
- appointed Board Chair Sherry Wyman and Board Secretary Anthony Fabaz as trustee director and alternate trustee director to the Michigan Community College Association Board of Directors; and
- introduced two new employees: Director of Library Services Patti Skinner and Director of Financial Aid Candace Henry-Schroder.