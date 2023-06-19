The West Shore Community College board of trustees approved the request for proposals from architectural firms for a planned $6.4 million revamp of the Recreation Center as part of the college’s Facilities Master Plan during Monday’s meeting.
“College administration plans to bring a recommendation to the board in July,” WSCC President Scott Ward said. “Several residents spoke during public comment advocating for continued support of the swimming pool.”
The Facilities Master Plan is split into two parts, the renovation of the Recreation Center as a whole and renovations of the swimming pool. The $6.4 million doesn’t include the renovations for the pool, but Ward stated that the college still has intentions to upgrade that facility within the overall plan.
The pool renovation would cost an additional $1.9 million, according to a cost summary from October 2022.
Ward stated that WSCC does have the capital project reserves to perform the $6.4 million Rec Center renovation.
“The architectural firm will be expected to design the renovation after input from stakeholders including WSCC staff and students, West Shore CTE, MSU Extension, and community users,” Ward told the Daily News Friday. “The bulk of the renovation would be on the upper floor, with the remainder being the current weight room and racquetball court. Most of the renovation cost is in upgrading the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. Much of the mechanical system is original to the building.”
At any step in the process the board can change direction, Ward told the Daily News previously.
LEASE AGREEMENT IN MANISTEE
The lease agreement with BeeSmooth Cafe for a kiosk and food counter space at the college’s downtown Manistee educational center was approved by the board.
BeeSmooth intends to sell specialty drinks, wraps, salads, smoothies, juice, along with other food and snack options. Both WSCC students and staff and outside customers will be able to access the cafe.
The cost for the first year would include a $500 deposit and a monthly $250 fee, or 5% of the previous month’s sales, whichever is greater.
“In addition to providing food services to building occupants and users, this is an opportunity for the college to better accommodate our own functions in the facility,” Ward stated. “Additionally, this is an excellent opportunity for the college to assist with small business development.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved 2% pay increases for adjunct faculty members and campus employment and student workers.
Board Chair Sherry Wyman was appointed as trustee director and Tony Fabaz as alternate trustee director on the Michigan Community College Association Board of Directors.
The board also approved its general fund, auxiliary fund and capital fund budget for the 2024 fiscal year.