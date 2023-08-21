VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees began its annual process of putting together a list of priorities for its capital outlay master plan during a regular meeting Monday afternoon on the college’s campus.
Each year, the college needs to come up with a ranked list of priorities for the state legislature to consider for funding for capital improvements. WSCC President Scott Ward said that in the past, the college received state funding for such things as the Schoenherr Campus Center and an addition to the tech center.
Tom Mathison of Mathison Architects told the board that Monday was a time to collect ideas from the board. The ideas are not only to go before the state legislature, but they also set priorities for the college overall.
“The master plan is an annual process because the state requires an annual report for possible capital outlay funding,” Mathison said.
Mathison said that in many cases — such as changes to the John Eaton Board Room and the courtyard outside the Administrative and Conference Building — the college is doing well.
“You’re improving facilities with the resources you have,” he said.
The committee that reviews the requests tend to favor those projects that are tied to academics as a primary objective, Mathison said.
Ward, though, recommended that the top priority be student housing followed by the creating of a driver training pad for vehicles as large as semi trucks for commercial driver license learning. The third item is the pool at WSCC and the fourth is renovations to the administration building.
Ward said when he mentioned the pool, it is not just to renovate the area of the recreation center. It could also mean finding an alternative use. Mathison recommended the college seek out an expert to look at the costs of maintaining a pool and not only the cost of renovating the pool, the equipment and changing the filtration system.
With making housing his recommendation for the top item, Ward said it’s likely the state won’t consider the request.
“The state, in the last year, has come really close two times with legislation written for housing,” Ward said. “They had the money to be put out there only for it to be killed at the finish line… There is bipartisan interest in housing.”
With the potential training area for CDL drivers and more, Ward said there could be a way to convince funding to come from the federal government.
New contract
Ward received an extension of his contract by the board, as well as a raise.
According to a memo from Board Chair Sherry Wyman in the board packet, Ward will also receive an $8,000 raise in his salary, an additional $1,500 for social and community activities while his reimbursement for educational expenses, annual annuity contribution and monthly car allowance will be the same.