The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees approved the creation of a public safety committee and approved a contract with the City of Scottville for providing a police officer Monday during a special meeting, but it wasn’t without much discussion.
The college and city negotiated a contract to provide police service for the college. The ability for the college to do so was made via a federal law. The law requires a committee to be in place and two hearings to take place on the proposed contract. One hearing happened at a previous regular meeting of the board, and the second hearing was a part of the special meeting Monday.
The discussion, though, centered around concerns that Richard Wilson had in terms of due process for potential victims of police misconduct or even grievances against .
“No one knows what the rules are right now,” Wilson said. “So if you get a grievance tomorrow, what is the vote required? Does it take all four to vote (on the committee) or can three of them can make that decision? Those are the kinds of questions that need to be answered.”
Wilson expressed a difference in opinion when it came to whether or not the college’s policy committee needed to step in and work on solving those questions or if the administration could get those sorts of procedures spelled out. While the board approved both the creation of the committee and the contract, Wilson wants those procedures on paper.
“All I ask is that the procedures be published as soon as possible so potential victims and police officers know what the process is,” he said.
West Shore’s agreement, WSCC President Scott Ward said, is modeled after an agreement between Alpena Community College and the City of Alpena. However, because that campus is within the city limits, jurisdiction issues aren’t there. West Shore’s agreement, however, called for the establishment of its own policing jurisdiction under federal law. And that was the reason for the committee and the pair of hearings.
The board first approved the creation of the committee, then approved the contract during the special meeting. Two of the members of the committee are going to be staff members as recommended by the administration. Two other members will be faculty members, and Ward said the college’s faculty association said professors Paul Drelles and Ted Malt were interested.
During the hearing, Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy was looking forward to when the agreements were completed between the city, the college and Mason County Central schools. The district also was looking at getting a resource officer for it, and is a part of a three-way agreement.
“This is a great opportunity for all parties involved, MCC schools, West Shore Community College and the City of Scottville,” Murphy said during the hearing. “If there’s any concerns or anything the trustee panel has, reach out and I will address them as much as we can.
“If we all work together, this can be something that’s great for the city and West Shore Community College,” he said later.