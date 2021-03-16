VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College is on track to ask voters in August to renew its operational millage after a vote at Monday’s regular meeting of the college’s board of trustees.
The request will come before the board at its April meeting with the ballot language to be considered for the August election. On Monday, the board determined whether to pursue its operational millage or to seek the operational millage plus attempt to gain back the rate that was reduced because of the Headlee Amendment.
Also, the board considered the term of years for the renewal, and decided on eight years.
“What the committee is recommending is to ask for eight years with no rate increase,” said WSCC President Scott Ward. “There will be no changes to what we have done in the past (and we will) try to capture the Headlee rollbacks”
Randy Tomaszewski, who chairs the administrative committee, told the board that the recommendation for the terms and mills was based in part on the economic challenges felt in the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trustee Richard Wilson asked what the difference was between the taxes with and without the Headlee rollback, and Ward replied that the difference would be roughly $18,000 annually.
Manistee building
The board decided a handful of items in regard to the renovated building it owns in downtown Manistee. The board decided to accept a lease for the lower level with Manistee County Community Foundation.
Before accepting the lease, the board also approved change orders that allowed for the completion of work in the lower level to accommodate office space for the foundation. The foundation had a few items itself it wanted completed, and it agreed to pay for those items, too.
“That’s for costs that were above and beyond what we expected to expend,” Ward said. “For example, they asked for a bathroom in that suite area and a kitchenette area for their use. With those additions, we asked for them to pay for that.”
Tomaszewski said he was glad the community foundation found a home in the building.
“They oversee Launch Manistee, Cradle to Career and the Manistee Commitment Scholarship program. Instead of a shell, we have a build out. We have a tenant and a leader within the community. These are all additional benefits that come to our building,” he said.
The site also will eventually become the home of art donated by Manistee artist Leslie Laskey. The board originally accepted the artwork by Laskey with the intention of placing it in a plaza on college-owned property along the Manistee River walk. Ward said the college is working with the City of Manistee’s Downtown Development Authority on where and how the sculpture by Laskey will be displayed.
The board also decided to host its April meeting at the building in a pair of classrooms.
Other presentations, work
The board heard presentations from:
• Mason County Promise Zone Director Jody Maloney on the impact of the promise zone on Mason County residents and its effect on West Shore. The promise zone, Ward said, also is having a ripple effect on other areas as some funds that would have been tied to students from Mason County can be redirected to students in other areas.
• Erica Orians of Michigan Community College Association and Chad Inabinet, WSCC’s dean of student services, on transfers happen from the college to other institutions around the state. Mark Kinney, WSCC vice president academics and student services, said working on getting the transfer networks, agreements and pathways in place took several years.
Trustees also worked on strategy with both of its collective bargaining units during a closed session.