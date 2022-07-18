The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees conducted its annual evaluation of President Scott Ward on Monday.
The board evaluated Ward’s leadership, integrity, teaching and learning, as well as use of college resources, and found Ward has met, and often exceeded, the board’s expectations.
Ward continually and proactively lives the mission of the college during the continued response to the worldwide pandemic and the reengagement of local, state and national leadership in education, collaboration and economic development as they all relate to the pursuit of WSCC’s vision to assure student success, serve our community, and pursue greatness.
Ward has earned the attention and respect of peers and other leaders for creative and proactive leadership of WSCC and many other organizations in which he participates as the president of this institution.
The Board of Trustees commends Ward for his leadership and development of the college.