The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees is hosting its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at its Downtown Manistee Education Center, 400 River St., in Manistee.
The meeting can also be accessed via Zoom by visiting zoom.us/j/91340098913?pwd=WktDUkFaQkwzS2hsdTY1OE1TOVhqQT09 and entering 026827 as the passcode, or by calling (312) 626-6799 with the ID number 913 4009 8913.
A tour of the building will follow Monday evening’s board meeting.
A lease between the Manistee Downtown Development Authority and the college is before the board for consideration. In a memo to the board, WSCC President Scott Ward states that the college will provide the DDA with an office and on-site parking will be for the public. The terms of the lease are for 24 years, and the college is expected to receive $500,000.
During the meeting, the board will consider authorizing the college to seek a millage renewal on the Aug. 3 ballot. In order to get the issue before voters in August, Ward stated it needs to be passed by May 11.
The renewal requested is for 0.7062 mills for operating expenses and it would last eight years.
The board is also expected to discuss tuition rates as well as stimulus funds.
Ward stated that there is information to show the impact of increasing tuition 2 or 4 percent. As for the stimulus, Ward stated the college will see an impact from the stimulus not only this year but for the next two fiscal years.
The board will consider setting a special meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7 to set the 2021 property tax levy.
The board will consider its graduate list for winter 2021. Ward said the list includes 152 individuals with 154 degrees and certificates bestowed at graduation, according to Ward. Two of those students are earning two degrees each.