VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College trustees looked favorably on plans to purchase Camp Douglas Smith, a former summer camp on Hamlin Lake, at their meeting Monday.
No vote was taken, but the informal greenlight gives WSCC President Scott Ward the go-ahead to continue getting formalities in order ahead of a purchase.
The camp would provide “a unique outdoor learning laboratory with housing,” suitable for ecology, biology, writing and art classes, Ward wrote in a memo to the board.
The 73-acre camp is located on Hamlin Lake’s north shore, near sand dunes and the Manistee National Forest.
The camp would be the third addition in recent years to the college’s expanding footprint. WSCC opened a satellite campus and office space this year in Manistee and, in 2019, a training center for public safety training in Free Soil Township.
An appraisal of 42 acres of the camp and all camp buildings came in at $1,285,000 in spring 2020. An owner donation of $1,600,000 to the WSCC Foundation, with a pledge of $100,000 each year for six years, is expected to help with the cost.
Discussions with the camp’s owners began more than six years ago. The college has managed camp operations and held events there for several summers, according to Ward.
Trustee Randy Tomaszewski compared the camp to a trip that Central Michigan University sent him on to Beaver Island, where he took botany and ecology classes.
“It was just a wonderful experience,” Tomaszewski said, that “broadened my scope and horizon.”
Ward said he talked to the West Shore Educational Service District about their construction and trades students building small homes or portable cabins for the site. The ESD was also interested in teaching courses and other programming there, he said.
It was “hard to contain their excitement at that kind of opportunity and partnership,” Ward said.
In November, Camp Newaygo, a year-round retreat facility, expressed interest in operating summer camp programs there. Camp Newaygo managed the camp this summer to gain operational experience, according to Ward.
The potential for a restriction against future sale of the property for commercial development concerned Trustee Richard Wilson. He worried that the college could someday be saddled with high costs on land where it can’t find a nonprofit buyer.
Ward said that the pledged $2.2 million donation “protects the college’s interests” and that the camp is not expensive to run. The highest costs would be associated with Camp Newaygo’s summer camps, which the college isn’t on the hook for, he said.
He added that there could be an increase in the pledged donation.
“There’s certainly the potential for more,” Ward said. “This is obviously near and dear to him to see this continue.”
No other trustees raised concerns about buying the camp.
“It’s just a different opportunity than what’s on your normal campus,” said Sherry Wyman, board chair. “There’s expanded opportunities.”