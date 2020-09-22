VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College appears on its way to having a public safety officer on patrol after the first of two hearings on an agreement between the college and the City of Scottville as a part of the college’s regular board meeting Monday afternoon.
The agreement takes advantage of a federal law, the Community College Act of 1986, where a college board can grant the power of law enforcement to a public safety officer after two public hearings and the creation of a public safety advisory committee.
The agreement is really between three entities, the college, the city and the Mason County Central school district. Because the district is in the city limits, the need to have hearings is not necessary.
“We are very encouraged by the possibility and engaged in the relationship with the college,” said Scottville City Attorney Carlos Alvarado during the hearing. “What is most important for the college to fulfill a federal mandate to (have) an officer. Also, I think the contract contains several features that I believe are a reflection of the world that we live in today.”
The college, if the contract is approved, would spend $75,000 on the first year with $50,000 going to a police vehicle. The remaining four years would be at $25,000 each additional year.
“Back in 2018, we did set aside $400,000 for public safety, so this money would last at these expenditure rates would last quite a long time,” WSCC President Scott Ward said. “I had anticipated when we first set that up that we would have four or five years and see how it was incorporated in the budget over that period of time.”
The contract, Ward said, was modeled after Alpena Community College and the City of Alpena. The life expectancy is five years, he noted. Ward said the academic senate is on-board with the policing, and the agreement allows for flexibility by officers to be there at different times and with needs. It also may not be the same officer serving the college and school system all the time.
Both Scottville City Manager Courtney Magaluk and Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy thanked the board of trustees for considering the agreement, too.
“It’s been a great conversation up to this point, and we feel like it is a really positive opportunity for everyone involved,” Magaluk said.
The second hearing will be a part of a special meeting of the board scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5. The hearing will be at the beginning of the meeting so the board can consider the contract following the hearing.
The special meeting is being called not only for the hearing, but also to consider a trio of leases between the college and three tenants of the downtown Manistee building, the Manistee Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Works and the Manistee Community Foundation.
During Monday’s meeting, Ward said the Manistee chamber would act as the building manager for the college. Board trustees voiced some concerns about allowing the community foundation to sublease its space. Ward said the language in that letter of understanding for the community foundation was if the foundation outgrew the office space it was getting.