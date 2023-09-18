VICTORY TWP. — Conceptual plans were unveiled by local architect Kendra Thompson for the recreation center during the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees meeting Monday afternoon at the school’s administration building.
Thompson was charged with looking at the recreation center and reported two concepts to the college board.
“We’re not touching the pool. We’re not touching the gym,” Thompson said.
Thompson showed the board the current set-up for the building which includes not only the pool and gymnasium, but offices for Michigan State University Extension and the West Shore Educational Service District’s criminal justice program through its Career and Technical Education program.
In looking at the pair of concepts, Thompson said she and her team wanted to put something in place that could attract students and community in.
“We want to make this an engaging experience for the users,” she said.
Thompson put together two different concepts. Both called for more open spaces by expanding some of the hallways. And both called for a space for spaces for aerobics and yoga, she said.
One of the major differences, Thompson showed, was the use of the handball courts in the southwest corner of the building. The two rooms take up not one but two floors. Thompson suggested that the workout and weight room areas on the first floor go into one or both of those spaces.
The different plans calls for keeping the two-floor space or building a floor. If a floor were built do separate the two flights, five classroom spaces could be created on the top floor with the expanded weight room in the bottom floor.
Reports in October
The board is expecting to hear two reports when it convenes in October. The annual update to the facilities master plan is expected to be given at that time as one of the two reports.
“Right now what’s being worked on is the cost estimates for each of the projects,” said WSCC President Scott Ward.
The four projects outlined for inclusion in the update include the construction of student housing; building a driving pad on existing school property for the use of not only training of emergency responders but also potentially for truck driving training; updates and upgrades to the pool at the recreation center; and, upgrades and updates to the school’s administration building.
Ward said engineers that specialize in the needs of a pool are expected this week to review what the college has and what it could need in the future. A report from the engineers is expected at the October meeting, too.
Trustee Tom Kaminski also asked that reports on pool usage from before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic be generated so trustees have that information to look over, too.
Robotics program
Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services at West Shore, introduced Kellen Petzak and a presentation on the robotics program and partnerships the college has. The partnerships are with Michigan Technological University where students at West Shore can become certified in using a remote-access robot on West Shore’s campus.
“Our hope is to take the hands on training and do it remotely,” Kinney said.
Petzak said showed a slide in his presentation that FloraCraft and Metalworks, both of Ludington, are working with the college to assist in training.
Students can either achieve certification in a robotics program for a manufacturer or use it as a part of a program to eventually transfer to MTU to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree.