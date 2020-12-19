The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will consider the Fall 2020 graduate listing as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
The graduating list includes 26 students, 12 of which from Ludington and two from Scottville.
The board will consider meeting times and dates for 2021 as well as the board’s calendar.
The board will also consider a resolution honoring Board Treasurer James Jensen, who decided to not seek re-election to the board this year. Jensen has been on the board since July 2001 and was its chair for a little less than eight years.