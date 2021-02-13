West Shore Community College’s Board of Trustees will consider a plan to host a very different kind of commencement this spring as a part of its regular monthly meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday.
The board will meet via Zoom, and the meeting can be accessed using ID No. 987 0498 8243 and a passcode No. 788918. Those who wish to call via telephone can do so by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering the same passcode.
In a memo to the board, WSCC President Scott Ward states that the proposed plan for commencement is to have several ceremonies over multiple days. Three ceremonies are planned for Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30, and another three ceremonies are planned for Saturday, May 1.
“Additional ceremonies may be added depending on demand,” Ward wrote. “In addition to 2021 graduates, our 2020 graduates will be invited to participate.”
The plan calls for each ceremony to be hosted at Center Stage Theater with 25 graduates, and each graduate will be limited to three guests each. Each ceremony is expected to be capped at 40 minutes.
Only a few members of the administration will be on stage, and some remarks will be prerecorded.
Ward said the plan being considered by the board accomplishes quite a bit, including seating, lighting and protection from the weather. And between each ceremony, cleaning and sanitizing can happen.
“I am pleased that we can plan to offer graduates the recognition they deserve in a memorable and elegant venue,” Ward said. “I am interested in feedback from trustees regarding the overall plan and the proposed change in trustee participation.”
Dean of Arts and Sciences
The board will consider hiring Darby Johnsen as the college’s new dean of arts and sciences. Johnsen is currently the dean of instruction at Kennedy-King College in Chicago, and it’s a position she’s held since January 2018.
Johnsen previously served as the associate dean of instruction at Kennedy-King, and as the director of academic student success and the coordinator of student learning at Oklahoma City Community College. She has also taught humanities, English, technology integration and developmental studies. Johnsen earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English language and literature from the University of Tulsa.
Operational millage renewal
The board will consider preparing a request for voters to consider renewing the operational millage for the West Shore Community College.
In a draft of the renewal, it seeks for the election to take place on Aug. 4. The amount of the renewal is proposed to be 0.7062 mills.