The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees will be considering an agreement with its faculty association as a part of its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at the administrative and conference building on campus as well as via the video-conferencing application, Zoom.
In a memo to the board from WSCC President Scott Ward, language changes were agreed to for various employment and working conditions as well as professional compensation.
“Both parties spent extensive time cleaning up language in the agreement,” Ward wrote.
The agreement is for one year with a salary increase by two percent and a $200 signing bonus as well as increases of $50 in dental and $200 in vision benefits.
The board will also consider an internet service contract. Ward, in a memo to the board, said the capacity of the college’s current service is exceeded during peak periods. Ward proposes the college go with Peninsula Fiber Network which would provide five times the amount of capacity for $40,000 for the service. The amount is $15,000 less per year than the current service.
The proposed contract would be for five years. There is an additional $26,000 for connecting the main campus, the Rimer Regional Public Safety Training Center and the Manistee building. Ward notes the funds, if allowed, would come from federal stimulus funds through the CARES Act.